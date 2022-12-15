Mexican Golden Globe Nominee Diego Calva Went From Making $100 For A Role To Starring In ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie

Mexican actor Diego Calva, 30, might be a newcomer in Hollywood, but he’s already a tour de force.

The actor stars in the upcoming Damian Chazelle-directed movie “Babylon” alongside the likes of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, all the while characters trapeze through the glamour of 1920s era-movie sets. This role will undoubtedly change Calva’s life forever — especially considering he was getting paid $100 to star in a short film in Mexico when he found out he got the part.

Calva sat down with mitú to talk about his stellar career, being a Latino in Hollywood, the importance of representation, family, and all things “Babylon.” Our conversation was heartwarming, thought-provoking, and even poetic, no doubt relating to Calva’s background studying cinematographic direction in college. He also spent much of his time starring in Latin American indie films before his certified “big break.”

Courtesy Scott Garfield

The Mexico City-born actor seems destined to play “Babylon” character Manny Torres, at least for anyone who believes in fate. While “Babylon” is a sprawling look into the late 1920s Hollywood film industry, Manny Torres is an ambitious Mexican-American assistant who becomes a studio head, finding himself in unlikely, remarkable situations.

In a way, Calva’s current life is just as much of a plot twist, if not moreso. He recalled the moment Chazelle called him to tell him he won the role, at first replying, “I don’t believe you.” Calva described, “It was during the pandemic, and I was in Cancun shooting a short film. I remember they paid me like less than $100 for that job.” He said he thought someone was “trying to make a joke.”

Still, “then Damian told me, ‘No Diego, it’s Damian, I really want you to play the character.’ And I played it cool, like, ‘Oh ok thank you, I’ll call you later because I’m working right now.’” Immediately, Calva called his mother, and “both started yelling and dancing.”

There’s no doubt Calva’s roots and family life have a strong grip on him, even as his life changes in immeasurable ways. Going back to the first signs he was passionate about film, he shared, “I grew up with my mother and she always worked a lot, so my first babysitter in a way… was movies. I learned how to rewind the VHS and play it again and again.” He was soon “addicted to being afraid” of the music in “Peter and the Wolf,” but that’s exactly when he “fell in love with movies.”

Today, the actor’s mother offers him sound advice: “There’s no way to be prepared for [fame]. But there’s something that my mother told me… No matter where you are, or who you are, or what you become, it’s more about always remembering the way back home. And for me it’s family.”

Courtesy Scott Garfield

And about his relationship with his mother now that fame is about to send him into a tailspin? “I’m not famous when I’m with my mother, my mother still slaps me when I say something wrong. I hope that stays that way.” That’s the thing about Calva — his career might be celestial, but his authenticity and relatability is palpable.

Calva describes much-anticipated “Babylon” as “a love letter to movies.” According to the actor, it’s “a radiography of moviemaking,” but it’s also “about success and following your dreams.” Another detail? “[It’s about being] aware that there’s always a price. You have to pay something to have something.”

The actor’s experience on set was just as enthralling, describing it as “the most beautiful experience” of his life— but also “the most challenging.” Acting alongside megawatt stars like Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Calva says his time on the “Babylon” set was transformative.

“I grew a lot. Not only as an actor, but as a person, too. I met really cool friends… and really caring and loving people.” He explains, “everyday on that set was the happiest day” of his life. And the moment he watched the film for himself? “I literally wanted to live in the ‘Babylon’ universe forever.” We can’t wait.

Calva started out as both a director and actor, featured in movies like “I Promise You Anarchy,” and eventually landing the role of Arturo Beltran Leyva in “Narcos: Mexico.” This time around, preparing for the role of Manny Torres was a painstaking process.

“It was teamwork of three guys. Diego Calva, Manuel Torres, and Damien Chazelle. Because Damien helped Manuel and me a lot.” Calva described how director Chazelle gave him “three months just to work on the character.” Through his research, the actor “created” Manny’s “biography.”

And research he did: “I found this book of photographs about the Mexican community Chavez Ravine. They used to live where the Dodger Stadium is now in Los Angeles.” In this way, the actor based character Manny Torres’ background on the Mexican-American communities of Chavez Ravine, who populated the land before being forcefully evicted in order to build the stadium.

Courtesy Scott Garfield

Calva continued, “I found interviews in the book too, so I realized how Mexicans lived in that time period in Los Angeles. It was very helpful because for example I read about teenagers going out dancing, or being cool because you played guitar.” He also read about “being in the Mexican community and for your first 10 years, just speaking Spanish because you don’t even have money… to go to [another part of] the city.”

Proudly Mexican himself, Calva feels “very lucky” to bring much-needed Latino representation to the big screen. He described, “I didn’t have a face to put to a Mexican successful guy in the 1920s. Maybe the 30s or 40s, but in the 20s, I don’t remember one. So to put a face to that, was amazing.”

Moreover, the actor differentiates the importance of representation from mere tokenism. “I love that [my character] Manuel is a complex character, a human being, he’s not ‘the Mexican character’ in the movie.” In that way, for Calva, “representation is being able, and having the world open for Latinos… to portray a character, not to carry a skin color or the race. To just be people.” That being said, it’s still “so cool” for him to represent our community on the big screen.

“I remember when I first saw Salma Hayek when I was a kid. I remember my mother’s face and my face, saying like ‘Woah she’s a Mexican in Hollywood, she made it.’” Fast-forward to today, and Calva will surely allow the next generations to “dream” just like he once did.

As Calva puts it, “Dreaming is so important… and hard work,” which seems to relate to how much of a “waking dream” the “Babylon” set must have felt like. The actor described how Margot Robbie repeated the same “super complex” dance choreography “hundreds” of times for three days straight. Suddenly, Chazelle said “I got it,” and “the whole set, like three hundred people, fell silent.” Everyone began to clap, and musicians started playing “My Girl.”

Courtesy Paramount Pictures

The actor described, “I remember that with tears in my eyes… just like I’m going to remember this forever, a magical moment.” And does Calva dance at any point in the film? Nope — he’s meant to be “a tree.” He told us, “Damian told me, ‘No, you’re playing the tree.’ Because Manny is just obsessed with Nelly, and he’s not going to move. So in all the dancing scenes, I’m just mesmerized with her, just watching her.”

That being said, Calva gave us the inside scoop that his “foot is maybe moving a little” off-camera — the more you know!

Now that he wrapped “Babylon,” the Mexican actor is already looking to the future: “It’s about being everywhere in a way. Hollywood opened the door for me, and I’m going to stay here.” That being said, as someone inspired by Latin American film directors like Julio Hernández Cordón, Natalia Beristáin, Alonso Ruizpalacios, and Lucrecia Martel, he’s also looking forward to going back to his roots.

“My dream is to go back to Mexico and Latin America and keep acting there… I just want to say this out loud, call me. I really want to tell my stories, and the stories in my country.”

Going back to directing films might be in the cards, too. Still, for now, he just wants to be an actor, explaining, “I think I’ll find the way.” We have a feeling he already did.

