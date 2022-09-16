You Can Now Rent Juan Gabriel’s Mansion in Acapulco on Airbnb

wearemitu

The late Juan Gabriel, a popular Mexican singer known as El Divo de Juárez, loved spending time at his property in Acapulco. Gabriel released dozens of albums throughout his career and his 1984 release “Recuerdos Vol. II” is still Mexico’s top-selling Latin album of all time, with eight million copies sold worldwide. But when Gabriel wasn’t making hit after hit, he would retire to his Acapulco mansion to relax.

That mansion is now available to rent on Airbnb. Dubbed “Casa Juan Gabriel,” the mansion was one of Gabriel’s only assets not involved in a years-long battle to split his assets between his heirs, including two illegitimate children of whom Gabriel was not aware before his passing. Gabriel sold the Acapulco property shortly before his death in 2016, reports La Vibra, despite giving it to his son Joan Aguilera after purchasing it in 2003.

The Airbnb listing describes the mansion, known as La Consentida, as a 21,000-square-foot estate designed by well-known Mexican architect Ricardo “Chacho” Rojas, who passed away in March of this year, per Legacy. The mansion is available for $649 a night plus applicable fees and comfortably houses more than 15 people.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The listing also advertises the home as being equipped with six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool, terraces, palapas, and a garden. The estate is just four minutes away from the beach and, for an additional fee, guests have access to a yacht to travel around the area, as well as an added three-bedroom apartment located on the property.

The Airbnb listing describes the estate as an “ideal” place for families “to enjoy a nice pool, terraces and views of the amazing Acapulco Bay.” Despite having room for more than 15 people, the listing clearly states that no parties or events are allowed and that smoking is “forbidden” inside the home.

According to the three reviews posted on Airbnb, the home also comes with a full staff who, per one review, “was there every day made sure the house was kept clean” and “tidy.” The staff even prepared two meals for the guests after they stocked the kitchen with ingredients. Another review also praises the staff for their attentiveness.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com