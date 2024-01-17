Unpacking Jeremy Allen White’s ‘Rosalía Rose’ — That Rauw Alejandro Wore First

Entertainment

Sound the alarms. Jeremy Allen White, 32, and Rosalía, 31, seem to officially be a couple, and the actor is professing his love in every way possible. Yes, the “Shameless” star just wore the accessory many fans are calling the “Rosalía rose” — just over a year after Rauw Alejandro, 31, wore it. Come on over, the tea is boiling.

As you can see, White wore a red flower pin to the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday. Pairing his striped black suit with the brooch, he sort of gave us “Malamente” vibes while accepting his award for “Best Actor in a Comedy Series.” And while his many awards for his performance in “The Bear” are certainly trending — the accessory caught everyone’s eye.

Why? Well, Rauw Alejandro wore that very same red floral pin to the Latin GRAMMY Awards back in 2022. As you may remember, the Puerto Rican singer attended the awards show with ex-fiancée Rosalía, when they wore very cute matching outfits:

What is going on with this “Rosalía rose”?

Fans can’t stop reacting to both White and Rauw Alejandro wearing the “Rosalía rose” to awards shows

Last week, a paparazzi photo of Rosalía and White kissing in Los Angeles pretty much confirmed that they are dating… or are at least in a situationship:

As you may know, this kissing photo comes after many paparazzi snaps of the two stars walking through farmer’s markets together and walking through New York City streets. But White’s latest Critics’ Choice Awards fashion moment may have been our biggest relationship confirmation yet.

So what is this “Rosalía rose” that both White and Rauw Alejandro seem to be fans of? It is actually the Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti® Amapola Brooch that currently retails from $875… to $5,500 (!). Maybe love does cost a thing?

Interestingly, while fans are calling the pin the “Rosalía rose,” it is actually meant to be a poppy flower, or amapola. That being said, the accessory may have some connections to Catalonia, Spain, where Rosalía was born and raised. In fact, the pin’s designer, Elsa Peretti, lived much of her life in her home in Sant Martí Vell, a village in Catalonia. Even more, Peretti died in that very same Catalonian home in 2021.

Plus, while Peretti was an Italian designer, she owed much of her career to Spain. She once said, “Spain gave me success. I would never have been a jewelry designer without Spain.”

So did White wear this pin as a tribute to possible girlfriend Rosalía? Even while Rauw Alejandro wore it first? Fans certainly seem to think so.

As one X user hilariously put it, Rosalía seems to be “branding” her boyfriends with this flower pin… which may be a total “slay.”

Another user said that Rosalía is “mad messy” for both her ex-fiancé and her current boyfriend wearing the same pin. Their response? “[I] need Rauw [Alejandro] to drop the best album of his career now”:

Others didn’t pay much attention to the fact that White followed in Rauw Alejandro’s footsteps with this fashion choice. In fact, another X user wrote that White simply has “BDE” after doing so. Agree or not?

Many more agree that White’s rose is “for Rosalía.”

While another wrote that “Rosalía letting her new boo wear her rose statement piece on his suit” when Rauw Alejandro wore it first is “INSANE.”

And of course, many other fans believe this is all merely a coincidence. One X user wrote: “It’s just… a fashion piece, nothing else.”

Us? Well, we’re too chismosos for that possibility. What do you think?

