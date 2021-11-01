A Texas Mayor Gave the Ultimate Selena Drag Performance Alongside the Cast of HBO’s ‘We’re Here’

wearemitu

Over 16 years after her death, Selena Quintanilla’s legacy and influence continues to grow. That has only been made more evident thanks to the TikTok generation, who constantly bring us incredible make up tutorials, fashion looks, and dances inspired by the Queen of Tejano.

She’s also inspired countless TV shows and films, but few stand out as much as a recent episode of HBO’s “We’re Here” where show’s drag queen cast and a small town Texas mayor give us the Selena duet we never knew we needed.

The iconic drag queen trio and their drag kids gave us an episode to remember.

In episode three of the hit HBO show “We’re Here,” we see co-hosts Shangela, Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen visit Del Rio, Texas, a small and largely conservative town near the U.S.-Mexico border. Each drag queen is given their new drag kids: Joey, Esael and the town’s mayor Bruno Lozano respectively.

All six bring magic to the special episode, but it’s Del Rio’s openly gay Latino mayor Bruno Lozano who gave us life with a dreamy Selena duet alongside his new drag mother Shangela. He started off in iconic Selena drag performing the fan favorite “Como La Flor” and then transitioned into Selena’s cover of “Last Dance.” That’s when Shangela came on stage and the audience lost it as the two combined their performances into something Shangela summed up perfectly, calling it the “duet you never thought you needed, but now you do.”

Shangela had plenty to say about the special moment in this small Texas town.

The town of Del Rio was shaken up by drag performances from their very own mayor and LGBTQ+ community members who were part of the Emmy-nominated HBO show “We’re Here.” https://t.co/jNzsvv0uZS — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) October 28, 2021

In an interview with Newsweek, Shangela called Del Rio’s Mayor Lozano “inspiring” and thanked him for being such a major ally of the LGBTQ community.

“I say this show is consistently a gift, not only to the people who watch it and are inspired by it, but also to me,” Shangela told Newsweek.

She spoke about how much she’s been able to learn about our communities even more, “about places that exist that I’ve never been before in culture and communities that I’ve never experienced. And I’m a Texan so this was very special to me, this episode with Bruno was very special to me, because there’s something special about us Texans,” she said.

Shangela also shared her thoughts on the Latinx and Tejano culture that exists in Del Rio.

“In Del Rio there’s this beautiful melting pot of Tejano culture and Mexican culture, of the LGBTQ community, [it’s] not a huge presence per se but [there’s] someone like Bruno who is there, who is out loud and proud, who is working to ensure the safety and the progression and the inclusion of his community in Del Rio, whether they love it or not,” she explained.

I'm not crying, YOU'RE CRYING https://t.co/jmscIXp9Ze — Diane the once and future WITCH (@blopeep) October 30, 2021

For two seasons now, the show has followed Shangela, Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame to small towns throughout the U.S. where they recruit residents to participate in a one-night drag show. While the queens prepare the participants for the performance, they also talk about the struggles that come with being queer (often queer people of color) in a small town.

This emotional roller coaster of an episode was no different. In addition to Mayor Lozano, the episode followed Esael and Joey. Esael works and lives in Del Rio, but hasn’t come out to his parents in Acuña, Mexico, while Joey struggles with getting their family to fully accept their gender identity. The story culminates into one big finish with emotional moments of validation and acceptance.

You can catch new episodes of “We’re Here” on HBO Max.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com