Prepare To Be Shocked When You Hear Who Sang These Lyrics

If you consider yourself a music lover, then you might just be that friend who sings along to every single lyric in the car, and is always the first to buy concert tickets. You know relatively-unknown facts about your favorite artists: like the fact Bad Bunny was an Econo supermarket bagger before fame, or that Karol G and J Balvin once performed at a quinceañera together (goals). If you live and breathe music, then it’s time to test your know-how with our epic lyrics quiz.

As you might see while completing this quiz, sometimes our favorite artists throw us for a loop. For one, while Bad Bunny is all about perreo, he’s also low-key a philosopher and romanticón at heart. Mariah Carey has thrown us some fire lyrics in the past you might not expect from the “Songbird Supreme” herself, and same thing goes for the always-wise late Celia Cruz and the very-enigmatic Luis Miguel.

Ready? Below, find the ultimate lyrics quiz of our favorite Latino artists — the answers at the end might just surprise you.

1. “Un perreíto en la pared, yo soy un caso que hay que resolver.”

A. J Balvin

B. Maluma

C. Anitta

D. Karol G

2. “I can only wonder how touching you would make me feel… But if I take that chance right now, tomorrow will you want me still?”

A. Christina Aguilera

B. Becky G

C. Selena Quintanilla

D. J.Lo

3. “Un hotel, tu cuerpo y un adiós.”

A. Ozuna

B. Luis Miguel

C. Shakira

D. Jenni Rivera

A. Thalía

B. Selena Quintanilla

C. Rauw Alejandro

D. Bad Bunny

5. “I found out about a gang of your dirty little deeds with this one and that one. By the pool, on the beach, in the streets.”

A. Nelly Furtado

B. Mariah Carey

C. J.Lo

D. Shakira

6. “If ain’t no ring on my finger, you ain’t goin’ on my ‘Gram.”

A. J.Lo

B. Christina Aguilera

C. Becky G

D. Cardi B

7. “Por que este amor ya no entiende de consejos, ni razones… Se alimenta de pretextos y le faltan pantalones.”

A. Shakira

B. Juan Gabriel

C. Alejandra Guzmán

D. Juanes

8. “She took my heart, and she took my money… She must’ve slipped me a sleeping pill.”

A. Prince Royce

B. Marc Anthony

C. Ricky Martin

D. Pitbull

9. “Todo, todo te entregué, de mi vida mis adentros. Eres mala yo lo sé, con tu amor me equivoqué.”

A. Maluma

B. Banda El Recodo

C. Luis Fonsi

D. Juan Gabriel

10. “Lo que es bueno hoy quizás no lo sea mañana. He ahí el valor del momento, he ahí el presente perfecto.”

A. Celia Cruz

B. Luis Enrique

C. Selena Quintanilla

D. Romeo Santos

Answers:

1. C. Anitta “Envolver”

2. C. Selena Quintanilla “I Could Fall In Love”

3. B. Luis Miguel “La Incondicional”

4. D. Bad Bunny “Andrea”

5. B. Mariah Carey “Shake It Off”

6. D. Cardi B “Up”

7. A. Shakira “Ciega, Sordomuda”

8. C. Ricky Martin “Livin’ La Vida Loca”

9. B. Banda El Recodo “Yo Sé Que Te Acordarás”

10. A. Celia Cruz “Ríe Y Llora”

How many did you get right?!

