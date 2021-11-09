Gael García Bernal Will Be Our Next Marvel Superhero and It’s About Time

wearemitu

It might be too soon to start talking about the next installment in the Marvel franchise — since “Eternals” was just released — but not if the next film will star the heartthrob that is Gael García Bernal. The Mexican actor will play a leading role in a Halloween special that will air on Disney+, adding another Latino to the world’s biggest franchise.

And for fans of the iconic Mexican actor, the film can’t come soon enough.

Marvel has cast Gael García Bernal in upcoming Halloween special for Disney+.

It looks like the search for a Latino lead in the upcoming and untitled Halloween special from Marvel has ended, with Golden Globe-winning Mexican actor, Gael García Bernal set to lead the cast. So far, we know that the film will be “werewolf-focused,” according to The Wrap, and that it will be airing on Disney+.

Reporting shows that production for the exciting project is set to take place early next year — just a few months away. And while details about the project are hard to come by as the studios keep them under wraps, Bernal will likely play a character based on “Werewolf by Night,” the name used by two separate Marvel characters.

So who or what exactly is the Werewolf by Night character?

So what’s so special about the Werewolf by Night? The character’s superpower is transforming into a werewolf whenever he wants and still being able to retain his human abilities, very much unlike traditional werewolves are depicted in most media.

This wouldn’t be the first time actors have portrayed the werewolf character, both Jack Russell and Jake Gomez have previously taken the role. But Werewolf by Night is not exactly well-known, which means that Disney+ and Marvel may decide to take advantage of that by giving the character a new name and backstory.

Bringing the film to Disney+ may give us something entirely new for the MCU.

Although it’s not the first Marvel film to be produced for Disney+, many are expecting the studio to bring something a little different to this project. They’ve already done so with shows like “Loki,” “Falcon” and “The Winter Soldier,” and the Emmy-nominated “WandaVision.” This Bernal-led project seems like a great opportunity to try something different in the MCU, perhaps something that is more horror-themed, which would be a first for the franchise.

For Bernal fans, the news is welcomed.

It’s been a while since we last saw Bernal on the big screen. The iconic Mexican actor last starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s film “Old.” But he’s also been busy working alongside Jennifer Lopez in her feature film “The Mother” and in the HBO Max series, “Station Eleven.”

He will also star as Zorro in the upcoming film “Z,” directed by Alfonso Cuarón’s son, Jonás Cuarón.

