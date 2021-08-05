Selena Could Make Her Comic Book Supershero Debut This Month And There’s Big Hype Surrounding The Release

Entertainment

Selena fans continue to bring new ways to keep her memory alive. Since the Queen of Tex-Mex music was taken from us, we’ve seen her immortalized through her iconic music, new popular makeup collaborations and Netflix TV series — and we’ve eaten up every bit of it over the years.

And now, 26 years after her death, Selena will cross over into new territory — comic books.

Tidalwave Productions

And she makes a gorgeous comic book shero!

More than two decades after the death of the queen of Tex-Mex, Selena will have her own comic, which will be available in print and digital, in both English and Spanish.

Tidalwave Productions

The pop icon, whose birth name was Selena Quintanilla, will be the focus of “Female Force: Selena,” a comic book being released by TidalWave Comics on Aug. 11.

The comic book will highlight important moments over her life, from her youth until her untimely death at 23 years old.

Tidalwave Productions

It was created by Michael Frizell with art by Ramón Salas and will be 22 pages long. According to the creator, the comic will be available on online retailers such as Amazon.

“There has always been a lot of talk about Selena. We wanted to tell the story of her bringing something new. I hope readers and her fans enjoy what we have prepared,” said Michael Frizell, scriptwriter of the comic, in a post on Instagram.

The book is part of a series focused on women who make a worldwide impact.

Tidal Wave Comics has written several similar comics previously about other powerful female icons. Previous books have been dedicated to women such as Dolly Parton, Kamala Harris, Tina Fey, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, and Cher.

And now Selena will leave her mark in this empowering comic book series.

Tidalwave Productions

“Writing about real people and situations is always a challenge. As a writer, I want to tell a good story while staying true to the moment. Much has been said about Selena. I want to tell her story while bringing something new. I hope readers, and her fans, enjoy what we have created,“ said Frizell, an educator at Missouri State University.

But the comic book still faces a major hurdle before its release: Selena’s father.

Abraham Quintanilla podría demandar a creadores de cómic sobre Selena https://t.co/tuFVwQkipw — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) August 5, 2021

Abraham Quintanilla told the Los Angeles Times that he was surprised to hear that a comic book based on his daughter would soon be released, saying that he had not authorized any type of project.

“I knew absolutely nothing. It’s the first time I’ve heard of that,” Quintanilla, who owns Selena’s image, told the paper. “Everything that has to do with Selena has to come to me. I am the owner of everything that belongs to Selena: photos, songs, logo, everything. Nobody can do anything with Selena unless they come to me, or I will sue.”

Although Quintanilla declined to comment on what steps he may take regarding the comic book, which is set to be released on August 11, he made it clear that he wanted to have all the information first. It’s also unclear, given the announcement of the project on Instagram, why Selena’s father had yet to be contacted regarding the project.

For more information on “Female Force: Selena” check out Tidalwave Production’s website.

