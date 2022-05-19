Everything To Know About Adriana Lima’s Relationship With Andre Lemmers

Entertainment

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima is one of the world’s most famous faces, but her new boyfriend Andre Lemmers is decidedly much more low-key.

Now that the 40-year-old Brazilian model is pregnant, she truly looks happier than ever. She showed off her growing baby bump alongside her boyfriend at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this week, wearing a Balmain black gown with a cut-out that showed her belly.

Unmistakably vibrant, Lima looked gorgeous as Lemmers held on to her bump and he embraced her. Just months away from giving birth to her third child, we thought we’d take a deep dive into Lima and Lemmers’ relationship.

Top Gun: Maverick premiere pic.twitter.com/hh3JmASdHT — Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) May 18, 2022

Lima was married to Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić from 2009 to 2016, and the two share two children together: Valentina Lima Jarić, 12, and Sienna Lima Jarić, 9.

While the two separated in 2014, it took two years for them to finalize their divorce, and it is believed that Lima retained primary custody of their children. Fast-forward to today, and the model has turned a new leaf — and seems finally at peace with her new love.

Adriana Lima out in Miami with her husband Marko Jaric and their daughters Valentina and Sienna pic.twitter.com/wIVdRTG8dA — Strike2Poses (@StrikeTwoPoses) August 16, 2013

Andre Lemmers is a film producer from Santa Monica, California and is the CEO of MiLu Entertainment according to his LinkedIn page.

He is also a partner at Hollywood Gang Productions, and a Creative Executive/Producer that has worked with Warner Brothers Studios developing film and TV content.

Adriana Lima is expecting her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.🍼 pic.twitter.com/djB28JdeUt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2022

Lemmers’ company MiLu Entertainment is involved with movies like “Aleppo,” which will star Olivia Munn, and “The Thicket,” which is a thriller also tied to Peter Dinklage. The company is also working on television projects like “The German Girl” alongside Gianni Nunnari, the producer of “The Departed.”

Adriana Lima was joined by boyfriend Andre Lemmers for the Balmain show shortly after announcing they are expecting their first child together https://t.co/Q3pvpG07Fv pic.twitter.com/nhFkpqiciW — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 3, 2022

Also known as Andre L III in the film world, Lemmers does not have much of a social media presence — he does not seem to have an Instagram, or a personal Twitter page. Still, his IMDb page shows he was born in Los Angeles, California on June 22, 1981, making him 40 years old, just like Lima.

BIG NEW : Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers are expecting their first child together! 🤰❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJlh2sz0U8 — Victoria's Secret (@vsactu) February 18, 2022

While Lemmers isn’t very into social media in his own right, Lima has shared snippets of their relationship with her followers.

The model posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the two of them on a boat on Valentine’s Day, captioning it: “My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentine’s Day. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE,” which is a lot in our eyes.

Over on TikTok, Lima explained to her followers that Lemmers loves to jump out of corners and scare her around the house whenever possible, compiling tons of hilarious videos as proof. Her perfect “comeback”? Surprising him with a positive pregnancy test while he relaxed in bed.

A perfect pregnancy announcement if we’ve ever seen one!

She also posted a video on Instagram of their gender reveal party in Miami last month, which showed Lima, Lemmers, and their children anxiously awaiting either pink or blue smoke and ribbons. It turned out to be blue, and it is clear Lima and Lemmers alike are overjoyed awaiting the arrival of their baby boy.

