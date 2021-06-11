Could Cardi B Become The Next Big WWE Star? Here’s What We Know So Far

Entertainment

Bad Bunny may not be the only major rapper to hop into a WWE ring. There’s reports that “WAP” rapper Cardi B may be working her way into the wrestling fest by hosting this summer’s SummerSlam – which is set to take place in August.

WWE President Nick Khan apparently wants “to go really big” with this year’s event in Las Vegas and is tapping major talent to help attract all types of fans. He wants it to be the “biggest show of the summer”, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast. And with the likes of Bad Bunny and Cardi B, he may just get his wish.

Cardi B is rumored to be hosting this year’s SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

It’s clear that the WWE wants to work with Cardi B. The rapper’s song “Up” was in an ad that recently aired on WWE Smackdown to promote the SummerSlam event.

Working with artists like BVad Bunny and Cardi B is all part of the WWE strategy in attraacting a new and younger audience. The company’s president, Nick Khan, has repeatedly expressed his interest in teaming up with the female rap star, the same way in which they did with Bad Bunny.

Speaking to Forbes, Khan didn’t hold back on his hopes to see his vision come to life.

“Yes, and specifically the two that you just mentioned,” Khan stated, referring to Bad Bunny and Cardi B “Obviously, there is no touring right now, so the ability to get Bad Bunny for however long this run is going to be – and you’re going to see a lot of him – I don’t believe that would have existed in a world where Bad Bunny was on tour. That’s going to be a continual effort, so we’re always going to watch Bad Bunny, Cardi B to get involved.”

Although excited, few fans are surprised that Cardi B may be getting involved with the WWE.

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Cardi B isn’t exactly a stranger to the WWE world. And we all know how much the raptress likes to take on new challenges. These days Cardi’s been all about trying new things, as she so hilariously demonstrated weekly in her recently ended Messenger show Cardi Tries.

And it was just last month when Cardi’s name came up in WWE headlines, due to another reason entirely, but it was Cardi’s response on Twitter that has us thinking she’s more than ready to rumble. During that wild Twitter chat, she gave her opinions on which WWE stars she liked and paid attention to.

Unlike Benito, it’s not expected that Cardi B is going to enter the ring to fight and compete. Right now, it’s just rumored that she’s expected to host the event in Las Vegas. But it wouldn’t surprise us if she’s part of a performance of some sort, whether that be a mini-concert or a backstage skit.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com