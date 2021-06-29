Cardi B Calls Out The Double Standard That Expects Female Rappers To Be Perfect

Entertainment

Thanks to long list of chart-topping hits and a Grammy Award-winning album, Cardi B has risen to become of the world’s most popular and successful artists. So when the rapper speaks out, people tend to listen.

Earlier this week, the rapper spoke out about the mistreatment of female rappers on Twitter. While replying to a fan’s tweet who pointed out the constant criticism that these rappers receive despite being very talented. Anyone who pays attention to music would likely agree with Cardi’s assessment of the industry and it’s expectations placed on women.

Cardi B says female rappers are “the most disrespected” despite making “great music.”

Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances ,great visuals,hours on make up ,hours on hair ,pressure by the public to look perfect,make great music and yet are The most https://t.co/wMRBbc23TK’s always they not good enough,what’s new? It’s boring,Why her not me. https://t.co/CQChqEjTVs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 24, 2021

It’s not wrong to say that few people have been been subjected to the excessive scrutiny and performance expectations that Cardi B has. She is a woman at the forefront of a male-dominated genre and people have all sorts of wild expectations of what she should look like, sing like, perform like, and more.

After a fan pointed out this frequent criticism female rappers receive despite their strong talent and impressive production values, Cardi B chimed in with the truth.

“I hate how Women rappers can perform & have whole ass choreography routines & still get criticized & picked apart while men rappers just walk around in one circle, jump up & down, giving the bare minimum with no criticism @ all,” @ReinaHoneey posted.

“Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances, great visuals, hours on make up, hours on hair, pressure by the public to look perfect, make great music and yet are the most disrespected. Always they not good enough, what’s new? It’s boring, why her not me,” Cardi replied.

Cardi B has long pointed out the unfair double standard.

Cardi B. Talks About Female Rappers Working Harder But Not Getting Respect. https://t.co/5ZqIrMQ7qD — REAL 92.3 LA (@Real923LA) June 24, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Cardi has spoken out about this issue. NME reports that in February, she spoke on the “crazy expectations” female rappers are expected to meet. She also said in an interview with Mariah Carey, “It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail.”

And during a 2020 interview with Billboard, she spoke about the relentless pressure she and others face to churn out hit records at a rapid-fire pace.

“Female rappers, y’all, they are always in mad pressure,” she said. “If you don’t have a super crazy smash, it’s like oh, you flop, flop flop. The song could be like two-times platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop. You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair. I feel like there’s male artists who go two years without putting a fucking song out and they don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re irrelevant. It’s over for you.’ Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you that.’”

