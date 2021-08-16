Cardi B Stands Up For Lizzo After Fatphobic And Racist Comments From Trolls

Entertainment

Just days after Lizzo dropped her new single ‘Rumors’ featuring Cardi B, the singer received fat-phobic and racist comments from social media trolls. Although the singer is no stranger to hate-filled comments from social media, the ‘Pretty Hurts’ singer addressed the hurtful comments in an emotional Instagram Live and it’s heartbreaking to see someone so positive feel so attacked. Thankfully, she’s not alone as Cardi B quickly jumped to her defense and called out the trolls for spewing such hate.

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Cardi B is defending her ‘Rumors’ collaborator Lizzo following a tearful Instagram Live posted by the singer addressing the negative comments on social media following the song’s release.

“People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” Lizzo said on Instagram Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

Cardi B took to Twitter to share the video and stand up for her partner Lizzo.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” she wrote on Twitter. “Whether you skinny, big, plastic. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table,” she added.

Lizzo was grateful for Cardi’s support and retweeted her, while Cardi’s fans all praised her for her kind words and for putting the haters in their place.

“That’s the most thing I love about you,” one person tweeted. “You don’t only stand up for yourself you stand up for your friends too; it’s awe-inspiring. I have never heard of Lizzo before this collab to be honest but guess what? I’m in love now.”

All the online hate towards Lizzo comes on the heels of her latest single ‘Rumors’ which features Cardi B.

In the incredible video for ‘Rumors’ both Cardi B and Lizzo appear dressed in gold and white Greco-Roman-style robes that show off their curves. And the song is a total bop – already on the Billboard’s Top 10. In the song’s lyrics, Lizzo addresses the widespread backlash she’s faced in the past and is fiercely unapologetic.

“If you thought that I was ratchet with my (expletive) hanging out, just wait until the summer when they let me out the house,” she sings at one point.

The ‘Good As Hell’ singer has long been a promoter of body positivity and helped inspire young women and girls around the world with that message. However, even the strongest among us have tough days. The hate she received following the song’s release literally brought her to tears.

“I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, like, people saying s–t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful.”

“I’m not gonna do what y’all want me to do, ever, so get used to it,” she added in the Live. “But what I will do is make great music and be a great artist and continue to uplift people and uplift myself.”

Lizzo then tweeted, “Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self-awareness & a bulls–t detector that can see through ass-backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This sh–s hard.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com