Brandon Moreno Wins UFC Fight To Become First Mexican-Born Champion

UFC fighter Brandon Moreno has become the first Mexican champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship after defeating previous title-holder, Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno laid it all our from the very first round in a night he says he was “prepared to die.”

Thankfully, that isn’t what happened and he has put Mexican fighters on the map and done his country proud.

Brandon Moreno wins UFC Flyweight title for Mexico.

Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican champion in the UFC after submitting flyweight incumbent Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena (in Phoeniz, Arizona) over the weekend. Moreno didn’t let a moment go by in the match when he was fighting for his spot in UFC history. He was constantly dueling and showed that his performance in the first confrontation with Figueiredo was far from being an isolated event. He ended the Brazilian’s reign and placed the Mexican flag at the top of MMA.

From the very beginning of the match it was obvious that Moreno was in the ring to win, while Figueiredo was more passive and conservative. Moreno, with the highest hitting volume, achieved a significant knockdown after connecting a good series of blows. Moreno was clear that it was his night and he was not going to let it escape.

Figueiredo, the former champion, was classy in defeat, immediately congratulating Moreno after the bell and lifting him upon being crowned. “You know the man I am. I preach ‘love thy neighbor’. It was his day, just like I had this belt, it’s his time. It’s right, so congratulations,” said Figueiredo, telling matchmakers to book the another match between the pair in four months.

Moreno had positive, uplifting words for his country back home.

Moreno was visibly very emotional upon being crowned champion.

“It’s so amazing, bro … watching me with the shiny belt. I feel amazing, brother. It’s so crazy,” Moreno told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview, almost in disbelief as he stared at his belt, before switching to his native tongue.

“To all the people in my country, all my Mexican people, just know you can do it if you want to. You can do whatever you want, man, whatever you dream of. Thanks for everyone, this shows that if you want to do it, you can do it. I spent a long time on this training camp for long. I put my all into this. I started the year working on the camp [after the first fight], making drills to prepare, to be better today, and look at me now, I’m so [expletive] happy. Viva Mexico!”

