Who Did This?! 17 Hilarious Videos About How Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Communicate

The Jenner-Kardashian family is at it again! This time, there are rumors that Kendall Jenner is “hanging out” and “having fun” with Bad Bunny. But in paparazzi speak, this means they’re probably going to end up married any day now.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted together on at least two occasions

However, as of now, all we have are unsubstantiated reports that the pair were making out at some point in the last week.

Even still, in the wake of Jenner’s high-profile breakup with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, this is a monumental shift. Booker, as evidenced by his social media profiles, seems like he’s not quite over his breakup with Jenner, though. However, the feeling apparently does not go both ways.

According to the popular gossip outlet DeuxMoi, a source spotted the two locking lips at a party. There’s also the matter of a dinner with Benito, Kendall, and the Biebers, Justin and Hailey. Of course, going to dinner with someone doesn’t automatically mean you’re dating them. But still… the evidence is overwhelming.

That is, of course, if it’s all true. Until we know more, the internet is going to do what the internet does. Namely, treat everything as an irrefutable fact and make memes about it. But we don’t make the rules!

All that matters now are the memes

In reality, the best thing about celebrity gossip is the way people react to it. With the advent of social media, this means hundreds of hilarious jokes popping up almost immediately. So, in honor of this new and rumored union, here are some of our favorite memes from Bunny-gate.

It’s true, though. Latinos are in shambles right now. Thanks, Kendall Jenner…

the latino community after hearing the rumors about bad bunny and kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/k2IcznW2eY — julian (@JulianColin1) February 20, 2023

these rumors about bad bunny and kendall jenner making out in a club got me sick to my stomach pic.twitter.com/Clw1o7wc5p — mas pasión que la maracuyá (@____222x) February 17, 2023

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner? pic.twitter.com/Q95pSa85LC — Bad Bunny Povs (@BadBunnyPovs) February 17, 2023

Benito and Jenner might just have a bit of a communication problem for the time being.

bad bunny when kendall jenner talks to him pic.twitter.com/lf8EQvngBa — bad bunny verse (@BENIT0S) February 17, 2023

Kendall Jenner y Bad Bunny intentando tener una conversación: pic.twitter.com/Kl6XI69HKC — Lin★ (@aestteteggukk) February 20, 2023

But that’s not going to stop Jenner from trying!

Kendall Jenner face timing Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/6XHrmJ9OJx — 04 (@puppibyun) February 19, 2023

Kendall Jenner speaking Spanish to Bad Bunny



pic.twitter.com/Pxf5gK8IPb — Jamie Spencer (@plainjamie_) February 18, 2023

Kendall Jenner arguing with Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/zI9zYBhNBp — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) February 21, 2023

Also, does the mastermind herself Kris Jenner have anything to do with this?

Kris Jenner after successfully securing Kendall a date with Bad Bunny: pic.twitter.com/ynSXDBhrk6 — 🏝️☀️🌊❤️ (@badbunnytrellas) February 16, 2023

Never before has a scene from “The White Lotus” felt more relevant…

WHAT DO YOU MEAN KENDALL JENNER & BAD BUNNY ARE aLLegedLy DATING IM GOING TO END IT ALL BENITO THIS ISNT YOU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MhRhhJ1Ueh — kate AMELIA BIRTH 🪩 (@pastelpearlz) February 18, 2023

Plankton’s anger veins also work. Does Jenner deserve Benito? The internet thinks not.

everytime i see something ab bad bunny & kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/2bgXfjsC1b — ash (@guatemlngoddess) February 19, 2023

Mostly, though, people just cannot wrap their minds around this.

Creamen cuando les digo que en ningún multiverso me imagine a Kendall Jenner y Bad Bunny juntos pic.twitter.com/miYMOCjeLG — Don Gaby (@gabriel98118964) February 18, 2023

the message this girl dmed bad bunny after the whole kendall jenner thingy😭😭😭 she’s so real for this pic.twitter.com/MLvJ30i7N1 — STREAM HEAVEN BY NIALL ¹⁷ ♡ // a¹⁷ (@shoheisimptani) February 18, 2023

bad bunny rumored to be dating kendall jenner….? pic.twitter.com/WiYX4BaQkM — yayakins🪞 (@smackcamTV_) February 17, 2023

But also…just imagine Benito on “The Kardashians.”

