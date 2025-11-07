Elote Steak Quesadillas

Sarah McCune is the mastermind behind the recipes on @growingupsarita and knows a thing or two about bringing Mexican flavors to the table. This first-gen Latina is your favorite mom friend with the recipes, whipping up those classics that have puro sabor, but with a twist.

For this recipe, she’s got the perfect blend of juicy steak and a vibrant elote, all melted together with V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese. You’ll feel like you’ve got the entire elote stand right in your kitchen.