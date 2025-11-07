Elote Steak Quesadillas
Sarah McCune is the mastermind behind the recipes on @growingupsarita and knows a thing or two about bringing Mexican flavors to the table. This first-gen Latina is your favorite mom friend with the recipes, whipping up those classics that have puro sabor, but with a twist. For this recipe, she’s got the perfect blend of juicy steak and a vibrant elote, all melted together with V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese. You’ll feel like you’ve got the entire elote stand right in your kitchen.
Ingredients
- 2-3 lbs Boneless chicken breasts, thighs or a combination of the two.
- 1 cup Mayo
- 1/2 cup Diced chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1/4 cup Yellow Mustard
- 1 tbsp Tomato bouillon
- 1 tsbp paprila
- 1 tsp Guajillo chile powder
- 1 tsp Onion powder
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- 1 tsp Ground cumin
- 1 tsp Kosher salt
- 1 tsp Black pepper
- 14 oz V&V Supremo® Chicken Chorizo
- 2 cups Chihuahua@ Brand Cheese
- Corn tortillas
- V&V Supremo@ Crema, for serving
- V&V Supremo® Sierra® Cotija Cheese, for serving
- Salsa of your choice, for serving
- Pickled red onions, for serving
- Limes, for serving
Instructions
- To marinate the chicken, add the mayo, chipotle peppers in adobo, yellow mustard, and all of the seasonings to a large mixing bowl. Whisk until combined.
- Add in the chicken and mix to make sure it's fully coated all over, refrigerate, and marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.
- Set your grill to medium-high heat(or indoor cast iron skillet). Once hot, place the chicken in an even layer; work in batches if you need to.
- Grill the chicken for around 5-6 minutes per side, flipping as needed until cooked through and charred bits are showing on the edges.
- While the chicken is grilling, using a safe to go on the grill(cast iron), add in the chorizo and cook for the same time as the chicken is cooking, breaking down into smaller pieces along the way.
- Once the chicken is ready, remove from the grill and set in a bowl or pan and cover with a lid, let rest 20-30 minutes before slicing.
- Chop up the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
- Set a large comal or non-stick skillet to medium-high heat.
- Once the pan is hot, place about two tablespoons of chorizo directly in the pan, followed by a handful of the shredded Chihuahua® Brand Cheese. Once the cheese has mostly started melting, top it off with the corn tortilla.
- Flip over the chori-queso tortilla so the tortilla part is on the comal and heats through.
- To assemble, top off each chori-queso tortilla with some of the chopped up chicken, followed by some salsa, crema, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, and a fresh squeeze of lime juice if you'd like.
- Serve and enjoy!