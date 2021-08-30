We’ll Pass On The Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew But We’ll Take These 11 Flamin’ Hot Options Instead

wearemitu

Last week, Mountain Dew announced it was releasing its own Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew. Although we’re not sure who actually wanted that or why we would need Flamin’ Hot in soda form, we’re gonna give it a hard pass. And it seems like we’re not alone in that since the reaction on social media was pretty much summed up in one word: disgust.

Besides we already have plenty of options if we want to set our mouths ablaze and turn our fingers bright red. Ones that are actually good. We’ve got Cheetos, Doritos, Funyuns, Chesters Fries, Ruffles, Lays, Cheetos Popcorn, as well as puffy or crunchy options, with or without limón. It’s almost overwhelming.

But hear me out: there is still an entirely untapped market of Flamin’ Hot options out there that I people would actually want. So here I’m gonna round up everything that could still use the Flamin’ Hot treatment.

1. Flamin’ Hot Tortillas

With the humble tortilla being the ultimate building block for so many of the very best dishes from across Latin America – even making up the basis for many of the already popular Flamin’ Hot snacks – why can’t we get a stack of corn (and/or flour) tortillas seasoned with Flamin’ Hot?

You can guarantee these would fly off the shelves as people rush home to make everything from quesadillas to tacos and burritos. This would be the ultimate Flamin’ Hot option.

2. Flamin’ Hot Taquitos

Sure, we could make our own Flamin’ Hot Taquitos if those tortillas (mentioned above) already existed. But even if they did, sometimes you just want to take something out of the freezer and throw it in your microwave (or air fryer if you fancy). Imagine popping into your local supermercado and seeing these frozen delicacies filled with pollo, beans, cheese, or carne!

3. Flamin’ Hot Tamales

I’m not talking about those awful candies that look like little red microbes. I’m thinking masa seasoned with Flamin’ Hot and filled with all our usual fillings. Like how tasty would it be to bite into a tamal filled with rajas con queso but with a little extra seasoning in the form of Flamin’ Hot?!

4. Flamin’ Hot Chilaquiles

This is another one of those dishes we could easily make on our own if we had the Flamin’ Hot tortillas. Just fry them up into totopos, saute in a Flamin’ Hot salsa, and pile ’em high with cheese, pollo, crema, and avocado. The ultimate breakfast of champions!

5. Flamin’ Hot Paletas

We’ve already got tons of fruity paletas layered with tajín that are the favorite of so many. I don’t think it would be a stretch to see Flamin’ Hot paletas in La Michoacana or other ice cream shops.

6. Flamin’ Hot Pupusas

So, I know that when I make my pupusas or empanadas and I’m preparing the masa, I almost always mix in a good dose of achiote. Why shouldn’t I be able to do the same with a hypothetical Flamin’ Hot seasoning? It would add a whole other level of flavor.

7. Flamin’ Hot Mac’n’Cheese

Some say this already exisits but I have never seen it, it’s like a mythical urban legend. That said I think it’s the perfect candidate for the Flamin’ Hot treatment – cheese and red hot spice! Then you can take your leftover mac’n’cheese and fry it to make Flamin’ Hot Mac’n’Cheese balls. Wow!

8. Flamin’ Hot Noodles

I’m thinking there should definitely be a Flamin’ Hot version of Top Ramen or Maruchan. This would be an iconic combination and one that would be perfect for curing la cruda.

9. Flamin’ Hot Chicken Tenders

We already love spicy hot wings and I know I’m always dipping my chicken tenders in the spiciest sauce I can get my hands on, so why not combine the two? Put Flamin’ Hot Chicken Tenders on every menu everywhere!

10. Flamin’ Hot Oven Roasted Turkey

Want to totally up your Thanksgiving game? Start petitioning for Flamin’ Hot guajolote! I’m thinking an oven roasted turkey with a kick of Flamin’ Hot would be best option but ham could also work. You might not even need any extra hot sauce on that dinner table…

11. Flamin’ Hot en Polvo

We all know and love the bottles of Tajín. Even Trader Joes has an ‘Everything but The Elote’ seasoning that’s amazing. So why haven’t we been gifted with the explosion of flavor that would come packaged inside a bottle of Flamin’ Hot seasoning? Out of everything on this list it would be the easiest to deliver to us – the Flamin’ Hot fans. And you know we’d put that on everything! Just don’t spill it…

What do you think? What would you love to try with a Flamin’ Hot flavor? Or are you totally over the Flamin’ Hot craze?

