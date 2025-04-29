This isn’t your average taco night. Enfrijoladas are a rich, comforting hug in the form of tortillas soaked in creamy black bean sauce and loaded with queso fresco, crema, and fresh herbs. A classic Mexican dish that’s low-effort, high-reward—and yes, you’ll want seconds.

Ingredients

For the Homemade Black Bean Sauce:

1 cup dried black beans (about 200 g)

4 cups water, plus more for soaking

½ white onion, halved

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 sprig epazote (optional but traditional)

Salt, to taste

For Assembly:

12–14 corn tortillas (fresh or well-warmed)

250 g queso fresco, crumbled (plus more for garnish)

150 ml Mexican crema (or sour cream)

Small handful of fresh cilantro leaves, whole or roughly chopped

Vegetable oil (optional, to soften tortillas if not drenching)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Soak & Cook the Beans:

Rinse the black beans and place them in a bowl. Cover with cold water and soak overnight (or at least 8 hours).

Drain and rinse beans. In a large pot, combine the soaked beans with 4 cups of fresh water, the onion halves, garlic cloves, and epazote.

Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 1 to 1½ hours, or until beans are very tender.

Add salt to taste at the end of cooking.

Make the Bean Sauce:

Remove the onion, garlic, and epazote from the cooked beans.

Transfer most of the beans (reserve a few whole ones if you want some texture) to a blender. Add about ½ cup of the cooking liquid and blend until smooth and pourable.

Adjust the consistency with more liquid as needed—it should be like a thick enchilada sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

Prepare the Tortillas (Optional Step):

If you prefer, lightly brush each tortilla with oil and heat in a dry skillet for 10–15 seconds per side until warm and pliable. This step helps them fold without tearing.

Assemble the Enfrijoladas:

Drench each tortilla in the warm bean sauce, fully coating both sides. This softens the tortilla and infuses it with flavor.

Place the sauced tortilla flat on a plate or work surface. Spoon 2–3 tablespoons of crumbled queso fresco into the center.

Fold the tortilla in half like a taco, or roll it up like an enchilada.

Repeat with remaining tortillas, arranging them side-by-side on serving plates or a platter.

Garnish & Serve:

Spoon more warm bean sauce over the enfrijoladas.

Top with extra queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and a drizzle of Mexican crema.