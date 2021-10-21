From Cerveza To A Tapatío Makeup Palette, Brands Are Going All In On Día De Los Muertos

wearemitu

Blame it on the success of Disney’s Coco or The Book of Life, but Día de los Muertos continues to grow in popularity these days. And it’s absolutely wonderful to see the traditional Mexican holiday getting the recognition it deserves. As we have said a million times, representation is everything.

And with Día de los Muertos being one of the most iconic celebrations in the Mexican community, many brands have started to recognize the potential for new customers. Although some of these products are indeed incredible and things I absolutely want to go out and buy, it’s worth noting many of these brands are straddling the fine line between cultural appropriation and appreciation.

That being said, these are some of the best Día de los Muertos collaborations from some of the world’s biggest brands that are helping connect much of the world with traditional Mexican celebrations.

Victoria Cervezas

Like the festivities in Mexico each fall, the Día de los Muertos packaging for Mexican beer brands burst with color and bridge two worlds.

This year, the iconic Mexican beer brand has released a limited-edition cempasúchil-flavored beer that with its unmistakable aroma, evokes the traditions of being Mexican. The beer also represents the annual reunion we share with loved ones, who return year after year to their alters decorated with the same orange cempasúchil flowers.

Tapatío & Hipdot Makeup Palette

The last collaboration from these two sold out quickly ⬇️ https://t.co/4kO3crSacq — Allure (@Allure_magazine) October 19, 2021

Yup, we can thank iconic hot sauce brand Tapatío for this soon-to-be iconic collaboration celebrating the colors and textures of Día de los Muertos. The salsa brand partnered with Hipdot to pay tribute to the Mexican tradition.

The Hipdot x Tapatío Día De Los Muertos collection features nine products bundled together in a collector’s box that retails for $72. And it comes with everything you need to perfect your look: including three different shades of loose glitter and even a makeup sponge in the shape of a lime. There’s also a set of four liquid lipsticks that look like mini bottles of hot sauce, and the colors are inspired by and named after different traditional elements of the Mexican holiday.

Also worth pointing out that if you don’t celebrate the holiday, it’s important you brush up on the day’s meaning and traditions before diving into the world of La Catrina makeup.

Día de los Muertos Barbie & Ken

Every fall, many families with roots in Mexico honor their loved ones by celebrating Día de Muertos. The 2021 Día De Muertos Barbie and Ken dolls pay tribute to the Mexican festival of remembrance, making this the perfect pair of collectible gifts for all who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/fThkh7Gg9Y — Barbie (@Barbie) September 7, 2021

Mattel is no stranger to criticism over its Barbie brand. From limited, gender-specific professional choices to unrealistic body standards, the toy company has navigated its fair share of complaints involving the 60-year-old doll. However, the brand’s Día de los Muertos Barbie demonstrates their efforts toward more representation.

The doll, now in its third year, is accompanied for the first time in 2021 by Ken and had already been flying off store shelves as people snag them as collectible items.

Nike Sneakers

The Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 Mid helm Nike's 2021 Día De Muertos collection. Which came out the cleanest?https://t.co/Uffrfy6WD7 pic.twitter.com/QMRJqjMntG — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 19, 2021

It was back in 2017 when Nike first joined celebrations in honor of Latino Heritage Month. And they’ve recently been creating a collection centered around Día de los Muertos. Well, 2021 is no different as the new collection has just dropped.

This new collection brings us two sneakers and a variety of garments that give the tribute a different touch and that make it a really special launch. The collection is called Siempre Familia and will arrive on store shelves in the next few days.

Starbucks Mexico

Starbucks no solo vende experiencias y café, también bolsas de Día de Muertos #Starbucks #México https://t.co/HQxqgwZ2v9 — Farmers News Media (@Farmers_News) October 15, 2020

Starbucks, at least in Mexico, has completely skipped over Halloween and headed straight for Día de los Muertos. The stores are brightly decorated and locations across Mexico are offering a line of limited products with a Day of the Dead theme.

You can get your hands on ‘Bearista,’ a teddy bear disguised as a catrina, thermoses and glass tumblers decorated with traditional designs, a handbag, and the company also launched gift cars featuring iconic Día de los Muertos motifs.

Jose Cuervo Tequila

For the fourth year in a row, the Jalisco tequila brand José Cuervo launched a special edition of Día de los Muertos tequila. Alfredo Conrique “Pogo”, an illustrator, graphic artist and muralist is responsible for designing the commemorative labels for this year, representing the figure of the catrín in the Traditional Reposado tequila and the catrina in the Traditional Silver tequila.

And an honorable mention:

Ok, so this isn’t exactly a product but it’s definitely an iconic brand (hello, Dr. Simi!) taking part in Halloween/Día de los Muertos celebrations that can’t go without sharing. This video will forever live on in my memory rent-free.

How do you feel about these brands embracing the traditions of Día de los Muertos? Let us know in the comments!

