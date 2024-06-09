Rising Filmmakers Stephanie Alcantara and Fernando Ponce: A Year After the mitú x Walmart Filmmaker Mentorship Program

“I think the best lesson I learned is there is no right way to start,” said Alcantara. “Life happens, and sometimes one can’t start their career path right away. That shouldn’t discourage anyone.”

When the program ended, Alcantara found a film program at a nearby community college, taking her training a step further. While school takes up most of her time, she’s getting her creativity flowing with her podcast about supernatural phenomena and theories. Using the creator kit gifted to her through the mentorship, she’s been able to write and produce her episodes, practicing for future projects.

She cherishes the memories of participating in the mentorship, especially the feedback from her mentors. “Throughout the weeks, my mentors challenged me, inspired me, and helped me grow into the filmmaker I am today. I will always thank this program for igniting this childhood dream of mine and turning it into reality,” she said.

Walking into it with very little knowledge of film, Alcantara left feeling reassured that she could pursue this dream. “After everything that has happened—not only to me but the Latino filmmaking community—it has given me lots of hope,” she said.