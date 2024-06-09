Filmmaker Mentorship Program
Rising Filmmakers Stephanie Alcantara and Fernando Ponce: A Year After the mitú x Walmart Filmmaker Mentorship Program
Last year, we introduced you to eight incredible Latino filmmakers on the rise in Season 1 of the mitú x Walmart Filmmaker Mentorship Program. These visionaries teamed up with mitú and Walmart to write, prep, direct, and edit one-minute short films over the course of six weeks. In the year since their short films premiered in Los Angeles, our star filmmakers have grown substantially in their careers.
As we kick off Season 2 of the mentorship program, we’ve got some catching up to do with our Season 1 filmmakers. So, let’s see what filmmakers Stephanie Alcantara and Fernando Ponce have been up to since their mentorship wrapped up. Alcantara’s journey began falling into place after applying for the program, and she’s now furthering her film studies in school. As a budding cinematographer, Ponce continues to work on his craft amid a festival circuit that’s proving to be fruitful.
Stephanie Alcantara
“I think the best lesson I learned is there is no right way to start,” said Alcantara. “Life happens, and sometimes one can’t start their career path right away. That shouldn’t discourage anyone.”
When the program ended, Alcantara found a film program at a nearby community college, taking her training a step further. While school takes up most of her time, she’s getting her creativity flowing with her podcast about supernatural phenomena and theories. Using the creator kit gifted to her through the mentorship, she’s been able to write and produce her episodes, practicing for future projects.
She cherishes the memories of participating in the mentorship, especially the feedback from her mentors. “Throughout the weeks, my mentors challenged me, inspired me, and helped me grow into the filmmaker I am today. I will always thank this program for igniting this childhood dream of mine and turning it into reality,” she said.
Walking into it with very little knowledge of film, Alcantara left feeling reassured that she could pursue this dream. “After everything that has happened—not only to me but the Latino filmmaking community—it has given me lots of hope,” she said.
Much like in “Ojo,” visual storytelling can showcase Latino experiences and lives in an impactful way. Alcantara says that it’s the best form of storytelling. The picture painted can easily convey messages and emotions that grasp your attention. Being in her new community of Latino filmmakers has been comforting. Truth be told, Alcantara would love nothing more than to work professionally alongside her filmmaking friends one day. Everyone is there for each other to help become the next generation of storytellers.
Alcantara encourages new filmmakers to share their visions when they’re ready. She wants them to know that while putting yourself out there can be scary and turbulent, it can bring you success. Looking out for film programs, mentorships, and courses is also great for furthering your career. “We are in a time where so many opportunities can come from social media, and everyone has a chance,” she said.