Pope Leo XIV is related to some of the most influential people we have ever known, according to The New York Times Magazine. The newspaper did a deep dive into his family tree, and the distant cousins of the new pope are impressive. From politicians to musicians, Pope Leo XIV is in some incredible company for his family.

Pope Leo XIV is related to some important public figures

The New York Times reports Pope Leo XIV is related to “numerous Canadian-derived distant cousins” including:



• Madonna

• Justin Bieber

• Pierre & Justin Trudeau

• Angelina Jolie

• Hillary Clinton

• Jack Kerouac pic.twitter.com/0eNlvA9TIW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2025

A recent genealogical dive into Pope Leo XIV by The New York Times Magazine was extensive. Not only did we learn that the pope has family that immigrated to and some were born in Cuba, we also learned that he has some celebrities as his cousins. Pope Leo XIV’s lineage touches several places in the world including France, Italy, Spain, the US, Cuba, Canada, Haiti and Guadeloupe.

The distant cousins all share one Canadian relative, Louis Boucher de Grandpre. The Canadian man is responsible for the families that would one day birth some of the biggest political and celebrity names of our lifetime. The distant cousins include Madonna, Hillary Clinton, Pierre and Justin Trudeau, Angelina Jolie, and Jack Kerouac.

It is interesting to know that there is a whole familial relation between such influential people. Thanks to one man in Canada, the world has been able to experience these artists and politicians who have left indelible marks on society and now one is the pope.

Pope Leo XIV made history by becoming the first pope from North America. His lineage includes a real look at global history from migration patterns to slavery. The New York Times Magazine report shows that the pope has 17 ancestors who are Black and a dozen who were slaveholders.

The genealogical dive was performed by “Finding Your Roots” host Henry Louis Gates Jr. The show has been digging into celebrity backgrounds since 2012 and has brought forth shocking discoveries for some. One of the most shocking moments was when Ben Affleck learned that his family was involved in the slave trade. Affleck tried to force “Finding Your Roots” to bury that part of his familial history.

Social media users were undefeated in creating their own claims

Pope Leo XIV is a distant relative of First Officer Mr. Spock of the USS Enterprise

(Via New York Times). pic.twitter.com/V6X6ncAfaf — bren 🖖🏼 (@bloodspatterz) June 17, 2025

There are so many celebrities in Pope Leo XIV’s circle that it does beg the question of who else he might be related to. Obviously, there are some wild claims flying around but people are really having a time with creating their own papal family tree.

Pope Leo XIV is a distant relative of Mistress Isabelle Brooks from Houston, Texas. (Via New York Times). pic.twitter.com/a2JSNbuzkD — lane orduno (@laneorduno) June 18, 2025

It has really turned into a trend that all different fandoms are able to jump into. Regardless of whether or not the “celebrity” people are pointing to are real, fictional, or even that famous. Everyone is uplifting their favorites.

Not the pope linking Snopes to argue with his crazy relatives on Facebook lol pic.twitter.com/um1nXDF4f5 — Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) May 9, 2025

It seems like the new pope, who has only been in the position for just over a month, knows how to capture the world’s attention. Whether it is about him coming from Chicago, possibly being linked to Beyoncé, or standing in opposition of President Donald Trump, people are paying attention to the new pope.