Were Piqué, Clara Really Kicked Out of a Restaurant Because Owner Is a Shakira Fan?

How far does a fan’s loyalty go? If you ask Piqué and Clara Chía, they might gulp down their food.

The former soccer player and his new girlfriend have allegedly been kicked out of a Japanese restaurant in Barcelona because the owner is a Shakira fan.

Since the success of her song with Bizarrap, “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” the Colombian singer has drawn a line in the sand for her fans.

In what is now considered the most popular revenge song, Shakira made all listeners aware of Piqué’s infidelity. As well as his parallel relationship with Clara Chia, and the debts she was left with after supporting the soccer player for years.

However, some are more loyal to the singer from Barranquilla, like the Japanese restaurateur.

The owner is more loyal than Pique https://t.co/XAFTWsRpqP — ᙠ (@little_personal) February 22, 2023

In the video that has gone viral on social media, with over three million views, Piqué and Clara Chía reportedly tried to enter the restaurant, but the owner refused to serve them.

Clara Chia seems to leave the restaurant upset, and the rest has been added by fans and media speculation.

Were Piqué and Clara Chía really kicked out of a restaurant because the owner was a Shakira fan?

Shakira fan owner kicks Piqué and Clara Chía out of his restaurant

And so, Pique’s infidelity — and the behind-the-scenes stories we’re probably missing — has cost him peace of mind and the respect of the media.

From carnival floats in the shape of a Casio watch to videos of the ex-footballer under scrutiny dropping his kids at home under the rain, Pique will never forget the price of being unfaithful to Shakira.

Ni el carnaval de Brasil y Barranquilla se atrevieron a tanto 🥲



Carroza de Shakira con el Casio y el Twingo incluidos. 💃 pic.twitter.com/4K27tsfDH0 — Dulce María Ramos (@DulceMRamosR) February 21, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com