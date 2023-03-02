Messi Threatened After Shots Fired at Supermarket Owned by Wife’s Family

Footballer Lionel Messi received a threatening note from two shooters who fired into a supermarket owned by the family of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The shooting took place on Thursday morning at approximately 2 AM. Nobody was inside the store, but the gunmen fired multiple shots into the windows and metal shutters.

Fourteen shots were fired at the store's shutters and front door by two individuals on a motorbike in the early hours of Thursday. pic.twitter.com/sm10w1gS72 — The FTBL Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) March 2, 2023

Gunmen threaten Messi with the shooting and a note

One of the more disturbing aspects of this incident involves a note left by the gunmen addressed to Messi. The note read: “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you.” Javkin refers to Pablo Jakvin, the mayor of Messi’s hometown, Rosario.

Messi, who lives in a sprawling estate in Rosario called “The Fortress,” lives just 180 miles from Buenos Aires. The city is infamous as a hotspot for organized crime. Immediately after the shooting, however, Mayor Javkin made some remarks to the press. He, too, wrote an extended thread on Twitter earlier in the week that ended with this statement:

Rosario queda a 300 km, está cerca… Queremos que todos los recursos contra el crimen que tiene la Argentina vengan a cuidarnos, a proteger esta ciudad que le da al país gloria y ciencia, campo y arte, federalismo y unión. — Pablo Javkin (@pablojavkin) February 27, 2023

Translated, the tweet says, “Rosario is 300 km away [from Buenos Aires], it is close… We want all the resources against crime that Argentina has to come to take care of us, to protect this city that gives the country glory and science, countryside and art, federalism and union.”

Rosario is a major Argentine city

According to the Daily Mail, Rosario is also the largest city in the Argentine province, Santa Fe. From January to November 2022, there were 250 recorded murders. This is four times the national average. Additionally, estimates say 70% of the murders have ties to organized crime.

Although the note makes mention of Javkin’s alleged ties to drug cartels, local reporters think the gunmen are, instead, attempting to extort money from the World Cup champion. As of this publishing, neither Messi nor his wife have come out to comment on the shooting.

This is also not the first time Javkin broached the subject of crime in Argentina. As mayor, Javkin is trying to reduce crime in the area, calling on the federal government to assist in taking down drug cartels throughout the country. However, he focuses many of his efforts on quelling activity in nearby Buenos Aires.

