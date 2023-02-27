Gorillaz Feat. Bad Bunny Is the Collaboration We Didn’t Know We Needed

For those of us who grew up in the 90s, the arrival of the virtual band Gorillaz felt like the British Invasion 2.0.

The band created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett gave us a sound inspired by Blur but with openings to hip-hop, electronic, and the influence of Latin sounds.

The result was unique pieces like “Clint Eastwood” and “Feel Good Inc.”

Now, 25 years after their debut, Gorillaz has made the most iconic collaboration yet — with Bad Bunny.

Their new single “Tormenta,” — yes, in Spanish — is off their eighth studio album and features the Puerto Rican artist, who gives it the most overtly Latin sound of any of the British band’s productions to date.

Gorillaz brings their psychedelia straight to the Caribbean

With Caribbean chicharras in the background, Bad Bunny demonstrates his vocal skills like in no other collaboration.

“Tormenta” speaks to the importance of loving at the moment and not putting off experiences until tomorrow. For his part, and as is tradition, Benito nods to the reality of his island by talking about the possibility of the power going out.

“Bad Bunny’s the real deal. He’s got one of those annoying voices, which is exactly right every time. So accurate and so consistent, it’s amazing,” said Albarn.

“If I could sing like that, I would be the biggest artist in the world, but I can’t, so I’m not!'”

But perhaps Albarn’s most significant achievement as Gorillaz frontman has been his track record of collaborations.

With guests like Beck, Graham Coxon, Kano, Simon Katz, and even Guillermo del Toro, the British band has broken budgets in the creative process.

“What I love about Gorillaz is that I can bring on whoever I want,” Albarn told The Warp after recording the song with Bad Bunny in Jamaica.

And boy, have they done that.

GORILLAZ and Bad Bunny got me- pic.twitter.com/fzXSBxpPdi — Keizi Cinema 🥊🍿 (@KeiziTV) February 24, 2023

Cracker Island will feature other guest talents such as Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, and the recurring Beck.

“Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective,” said Noodle Hobbs, another founding member of Gorillaz.

“The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension!” added Murdoc Niccals.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com