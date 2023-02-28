Woman Goes on Racist Rant Against Latino Employees at a Pizzeria, Internet Claps Back in Genius Way

Uncategorized

A woman in Pennsylvania went viral after unleashing a racist tirade against a Latino employee working at a pizzeria in a Philadelphia suburb. The woman was picking up food from Amy’s Pizzeria and Italian restaurant, located in Hatboro, when she noticed the Latino employees watching a Spanish-language channel on TV.

“Karen” goes wild at a pizzeria

She immediately accused the store’s manager of being an “illegal immigrant” and proceeded to tell them that he is “not American.” She then threatens to “look you the f–k up and get you the f—k out of our town. F—k you.”

She gives the employees the middle finger a couple of times and says, “My father was a World War II veteran, okay? His friends and family, so you could sit here right now and make money.”

Throughout the video, the woman — identified as Rita Frances Bellew by popular social media poster TizzyEnt — hurls racist and vitriolic comments at the employees before calling them victims.

Eventually, she acknowledges the camera and begins insulting the employee taking the video. The employee calls her racist and Bellew immediately fires back, calling the employee a victim as well as a racist, herself. Bellew then begins filming the employee filming her.

The employee says, “So you’re gonna share with everybody that you’re racist?”

The internet shows her no mercy

In addition to doxxing her almost immediately, the internet had no qualms about dragging Bellew online. One poster on Twitter knew who the woman was… because they went to high school together.

Her name is Rita Bellew. She went to my high school and graduated a few years before me. I don’t know her thankfully. She is a scum bag. pic.twitter.com/bUxweVjmwQ — Melany White Claw Hooker (@Melanytweets) February 25, 2023

It’s pretty crazy how quickly the internet is able to identify someone. Additionally, the way they find their identifying information in a matter of hours.

The Twitter detectives were hard at work and identified her . . . Rita Frances Bellew from PA. https://t.co/9SIlXhBHee — JMWPA (@pr_consigliere) February 27, 2023

Anddd… the internet claps back in the best way possible

However, many people are also choosing to move forward with positivity, focusing instead on the opportunity to give Amy’s Pizzeria their business!

If I’m hearing right, this is Amy’s Family Pizzeria in Hatfield, PA. It’s about an hour drive from me, and I may take a trip just to support this family owned business. No one deserves to be treated the way this woman treated this employees. — Bernadette Klaus (she/her) 🗿 (@NoxTana) February 24, 2023

Here’s a thought for anyone that wants to show support for Amy’s Pizzeria and do some good even if you’re not in the area – call them up and order a couple of pizzas from them and see if they can deliver them to a homeless shelter or something like that. — Craig Allen (@cahorn5150) February 24, 2023

Everyone go support Amy’s Family Pizzeria in #hatboro #montgomerycountypa – so sorry you had to deal with this #racistkaren pic.twitter.com/BxVnjPyA3u — evolution candy (@evolution_candy) February 25, 2023

Some people thought Bellew was actually drunk when she went to go pick up her order. In the video, Bellew’s speech is slurred and she appears to be at least slightly disoriented.

Who's this drunk racist #MAGAMoron Karen of Hatboro, PA? Twitter, help track her down and if you live nearby, go show Amy's Family Pizzeria some 🍕 love.



Note: Reddit's longer version has a policeman entering at ending. ⬇️ #Karenhttps://t.co/657b39Q2ct https://t.co/A8mxCIYuVN — BBlueCrush🌊 (@BBlueCrush) February 24, 2023

She’s racist, ignorant and possibly high or drunk. She has a distinct 2AM loud-talker/too much cheap beer backwoods bar accent.



Need to visit Amy’s Pizzeria in Pennsylvania and drop some heavy coin on delicious vittles. https://t.co/3iUFoM5j4S — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) February 25, 2023

As of now, local police already have Bellew’s identity and they are currently investigating the situation. Amy’s Pizzeria is asking their supporters to refrain from misidentifying other people now that the police are involved.

Watch the full video of Bellew’s racist tirade here:

Crazy freakout at Amy's Pizzeria in Pennsylvania because their TV was in Spanish.



We got to be careful though she has 4,000 followers 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/QntjWl8GMH — ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) February 24, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com