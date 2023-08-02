Fierce

In a world where representation matters, having diverse role models is important. For young girls, creating dolls that reflect their own culture and heritage can be inspiring.

Recently, Kylie Jenner revealed her new BRATZ line of the Kardashian Family. The announcement had us wondering: what would some of our favorite Latinas look like?

That’s why we are thrilled to introduce a collection of nine AI-inspired BRATZ dolls, each paying homage to inspiring Latinas in film, television and music.

Artificial intelligence recreated some of our favorite entertainers as the BRATZ dolls we wish we had growing up.

Jennifer Lopez

Who wouldn’t want JLo as a BRATZ doll? The Bronx-born singer, actress and entrepreneur has broken barriers throughout her career and continues inspiring young Latina girls and women.

The AI-inspired look is a miniature version of the “Jenny From the Block” singer, with her signature hairstyle, facial features and sculpted body.

JLo BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

Alexa, play “I’m Real” because this reimagined BRATZ doll of JLo would have us at the nearest Walmart or retail store to purchase one!

Cardi B

The “WAP” artist debuted her hit single “Bodak Yellow” in 2018. Since then, she released top-charting hits, including features with other artists. Cardi B remains booked and busy as she maintains her music career and is a full-time wife and mother to her two children.

Cardi’s BRATZ doll is definitely something we wouldn’t mind having in our doll collection. We STAN a doll inspired by this Afro-Latina beauty!

Cardi B BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

Shakira

The Colombian singer, entrepreneur and philanthropist has impeccable dance moves that many of us tried to master for years.

According to HOLA!, Shakira is the new face of the popular Spanish potato chip brand Sabritas. She recently starred in a television commercial for the company and sang the classic salsa song “Ven, Devórame Otra Vez,” by Lalo Rodríguez.

The doll has some of her features and a classic blonde hairstyle. The only thing that would make her BRATZ doll come to life is if it could sing and dance simultaneously!

Shakira BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

Eva Mendes

The Cuban-born actress is one of Hollywood’s most talented Latina women. She starred in movies like “Fast & Furious,” “Training Day,” “Hitch” and “Ghost Rider.” She’s currently enjoying Barbie-mania with the new movie featuring her hubby, Ryan Gosling, as Ken.

Here’s a look at what an AI-inspired BRATZ doll would look of the Miami native.

Eva Mendes BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

Eva Longoria

The Mexican-American actress, producer and director has an extensive career in movies and television. She’s best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the television series “Desperate Housewives.” Additionally, she also has producing credits in the “John Wick” franchise.

Longoria’s BRATZ doll strikingly captures her facial features, hairstyles and a few of her clothing choices over the years.

Eva Longoria BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

Becky G

The 26-year-old singer and actress was born and raised in California and is of Mexican descent. She gained recognition in 2011 by covering well-known songs from other artists. Her first single, “Becky From the Block,” debuted in 2013. Since then, she’s released English and Spanish-language albums.

A Becky G BRATZ doll would capture the hearts of young Latina girls since the image highlights her youthful features and style.

Becky G BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

Jenna Ortega

The singer and actress began her career on the CW series “Jane The Virgin” in 2011. Since then, she has appeared in several movies and television shows. She is most famous for her role as Wednesday Adams in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday.”

Ideally, her BRATZ doll would be perfect for release around Halloween time, dressed in the classic Wednesday attire.

Jenna Ortega BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

Karol G

La Bichota is having a successful career so far. From selling out stadiums across the country and internationally to releasing top-charting albums, Karol G is taking the industry by storm and shows no signs of slowing down.

Karol G BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

The BRATZ doll is clearly spot on with the hairstyles and outfits, and added headpieces to complete the look.

Selena Quintanilla

The Queen of Cumbia is undeniably one of the most iconic artists in music history. She released hits like “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Amor Prohibido” and “No Me Queda Más.” However, we were disappointed to see how AI created the legendary singer.

Selena BRATZ doll. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM Hotpot.ai

Would you purchase these dolls if they were available?

While these Latina-inspired BRATZ dolls may only exist in our imaginations, they represent the importance of diverse representation in the toy industry.

By celebrating the beauty, culture, and diversity of Latinx communities, these dolls would have empowered young girls to embrace their heritage, pursue their dreams, and positively impact the world.

Let’s hope for a future where all children can see themselves reflected in the toys they play with.

