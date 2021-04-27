Things That Matter

Congresswoman Norma Torres Is In A Twitter Feud With El Salvador’s President And Neither One Is Backing Down

By April 27, 2021 at 1:12 pm
JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) has been one of the most outspoken critics on the root causes of migration to the United States, calling out corruption and neglect from Central American nations.

The Guatemala-born Congresswoman said the issue stemmed from failing to address the root causes of immigration in the Northern Triangle. While she claimed that the Obama administration made strides in Central American intervention (years later, it has little to show for), she did address the many reasons why people from the region made the difficult decision to leave their countries. 

“The poverty we see here in our own communities, you know, in comparison to the poverty that has been caused by climate change issues, severe droughts in the region, the fact that there is no infrastructure for the indigenous populations,” Torres told NPR in 2019

She continues to lay blame on those same nations and she’s making some apparent enemies in the process, including El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele who has been engaged in a bit of a Twitter feud with the congresswoman.

The California congresswoman is feeling the heat from El Salvador’s president.

President Nayib Bukele and Democratic Rep. Norma Torres have been exchanging very undiplomatic barbs on Twitter for the last few weeks. And now, El Salvador’s president is urging voters in a California congressional district to vote out its U.S. representative in the latest back-and-forth spat between the Central American head of state and one of Congress’ most vocal critics of the region’s leaders.

Torres, who was born in Guatemala, took the first show when she retweeted a disturbing video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection showing two toddler sisters being dropped into the U.S. by smugglers straddling a 14-foot-tall border wall. The two were picked up by U.S. agents and given medical attention.

Along with a link to the video, Torres tweeted — in Spanish — that the incident is “a great shame for the governments of #Guatemala #Honduras #ElSalvador their compatriots deserve governments that are truly committed to fighting corruption and narco[trafficking]!”

Well, her tweet didn’t sit well with the president.

El Salvador’s Bukele, an avid Twitter user, hit back fast with his own Spanish-language tweet. “Look ma’am, did you read that the children are from ECUADOR and not from EL SALVADOR? Also, this happened on the border of Mexico with the United States. What does El Salvador have to do with this?”

The Salvadoran president then told Torres that she should buy some glasses with a portion of her “financier’s checks.”

But Bukele, at 39 the youngest president in Latin America, is extremely popular. He is often seen wearing a backward baseball cap and sports clothes, and his Nuevas Ideas (New Ideas) party won big in last month’s legislative elections, taking control of the national legislature.

Torres, one of Bukele’s leading critics, kept up the tweet for tweet — this time in English — calling the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border the result of “narcissistic dictators like you interested in being ‘cool’ while people flee by the 1000s & die by the 100s.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Katherine Díaz, Salvadorian Surfing Star and Olympic Hopeful, Died After Being Struck By Lightening

Things That Matter

Katherine Díaz, Salvadorian Surfing Star and Olympic Hopeful, Died After Being Struck By Lightening

By March 22, 2021 at 7:43 pm
BY  | March 22, 2021 AT 7:43 pm
Photo via isasurfing/Instagram

A tragedy born from a freak accident is rocking El Salvador’s athletic community today. On Friday, El Salvador surfing star and Olympic hopeful, Katherine Diaz, died after being struck by lightening. She was training for an Olympic qualifier.

According to reports, lightning struck and killed 22-year-old Katherine Díaz right after she entered the water at El Tunco beach.

“Katherine came over to hug her [friend], as soon as she finished hugging her, the noise was heard,” her uncle Beto Dia “She, the friend, was thrown by the force of the lightning strike too, the board threw me back. Katherine died instantly.”

According to NBC News, onlookers pulled Katherine Diaz to the shore and attempted to revive her, but by that time, it was too late.

Her family, of course, is mourning the loss of their loved one. “We were very close,” her sister, Erika Diaz said to a local publication. “Katherine was a girl full of energy, with a free spirit who made everyday feel worthwhile. Unfortunately, she left us.” But Erika said she is glad that her sister passed while doing what she loved the most–surfing.

Katherine Díaz had dedicated her life to the complicated and rewarding sport of surfing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATHERINE DIAZ (@katherinecook7)

Katherine Díaz Hernández had been surfing since she was 9-years-old. The 22-year-old was training to qualify for the 2021 Summer Olympics–the first time surfing would ever appear at the international games.

El Salvador’s surfing federation, FESASURF, released a statement lauding Díaz for her talent. “Katherine was a girl very passionate about sports, she was very motivated and happy for the event that was approaching.”

The International Surfing Association posted a tribute to Diaz on their Instagram page.

“Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport,” they wrote. “She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine’s family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched. We will never forget you.”

El Salvador’s surfing community has planned a “paddle-out” ceremony that is traditional in the death of a surfer.

According to Surfer Today, a paddle-out ceremony is “an ocean-based ceremony consisting of a mix of spiritual, metaphysical, and ritual actions that acknowledge, remember, and celebrate a fallen peer.”

“It’s a symbolic rite of passage that showcases traces of connection and separation, departure, and continuity.”

Katherine Díaz’s funeral services were on Saturday morning. The paddle-out ceremony will be held on Tuesday.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
El SalvadorOlympicsSurfingTragedy

Mexican Twitter Is Putting Zara On Blast After Brand Overcharges For Common Everyday Items

Things That Matter

Mexican Twitter Is Putting Zara On Blast After Brand Overcharges For Common Everyday Items

By March 11, 2021 at 7:23 pm
BY  | March 11, 2021 AT 7:23 pm
Twitter

Zara has a home store – which may come as a surprise to many in the U.S. – and the brand is under fire for its tone deaf offerings. The company recently featured a very common object found in many Mexican households but at a shockingly high price.

And, of course, Mexican Twitter erupted with delightful memes that perfectly skewer the popular brand.

Mexican Twitter delivers some incredible memes in response to Zara’s new home collection.

The drama all started when word began to spread that Zara Home was selling a loofah sponge – better known as a zacate in Mexico – for $300 pesos (about $15 USD). The problem is it looked like the exact same zacates that one can find in a local market for $10-$15 pesos. So, of course, people were outraged and took to making memes to put the brand on blast.

Mexican Twitter basically launched its own Zara Home catalogue, sharing their own takes on products that Zara Home may launch next. The memes make reference to popular products of Mexican popular culture, such as comales, showers, the blankets that are stamped with animal figures, the stone laundry stations that, in Mexico, are still widely used.

Here are some of the best:

With water still being scarce in towns across the country, and even in the capital Mexico City, many residents rely on two buckets to keep their showers short and quick.

Keep in mind a few buckets would probably run you a few dollars but keeping in line with Zara’s tone deaf pricing, users priced this “Eco-Shower Kit” at $1,199 pesos or about $60 USD.

The iconic blanket printed with giant tigers.

How many of you grew up with one of these blankets on the bed? Or maybe even hanging from a wall like a piece of art? This giant comfortor comes in all styles and colors but the wildlife prints seem to be the most popular and are legit iconic. So they made the perfect addition to the parodied Zara Home collection with an asking price of $7,499 pesos, or about $375 USD.

Who wouldn’t want a pair of acupuncture sandals?

Umm…these definitely do not look comfortable but we’re pretty sure some giant corporation would appropriate them and sell them at crazy high prices anyway.

We could all use an eco-friendly table leveler.

You sit down to dinner and everything goes rolling to one side thanks to your wobbly table. Well, Zara Home may offer this eco-friendly table leveler made out of paper towel and they’re a relative steal at just $450 pesos – about $22 USD.

There’s even multi-use Tupperware.

If you’re not already reusing your plastic containers and jars from things you buy that the supermarket, well then you’re just doing life all wrong. And of course Twitter would mock Zara Home by adding a reused, branded plastic container.

And the ubiquitous stone laundry sinks found on so many rooftops.

These stone laundry sinks are super common across Mexico, often found up on a rooftop or just off the kitchen. They’re used to do laundry and although they’ve fallen out of fashion in many other countries, Mexico still has tons of them. So, of course, it had to be included in the Zara Home collection at nearly $28,000 pesos – or $1,400 USD.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
MexicoTwitterTwitter outrageViral