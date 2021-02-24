Things That Matter

TikTok Is Freaking Out After Realizing That The Apple Logo On Your iPhone Is An Extra Button

By February 24, 2021 at 12:29 pm
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Thanks to the good nerds of TikTok, many are discovering there’s a tool hidden in plain sight: the Apple logo on the back of the phone. Yep, it can double as a tool/sensor/button. What the what?!

TikToker Brit Brown posted the iPhone hack back in October of 2020 but it’s making its rounds recently. The video shows users how to program their apple to perform functions like taking a screenshot, opening a particular app, or locking your screen. And it’s not just the Apple logo. Per How to Geek, these shortcuts can be launched by tapping anywhere on the back of your iPhone.

How did we not notice this before? We’re on our phones quite literally all day long.

TikTok reveals the Apple logo on your iPhone is a special button.

So, with iOS 14 software enabled, that shiny Apple logo you’ve been covering up with a case is actually a hidden button that you can program to perform at least 30 different tasks. You can customize your iPhone settings to turn the Apple logo into a tool for taking screenshots, scrolling through Instagram, magnifying pictures, changing your phone’s volume, activating Siri, and more. 

The feature is available to iPhone users with iOS 14 software enabled, and includes an iPhone setting called “Back Tap” that transforms the entire back of your phone into a touch-sensitive tool. This means that, phone case or no phone case, double or triple tapping the back of your device will allow you to access multiple pre-programmed shortcuts. You can even set the “button” as a shortcut to automatically open TikTok, open Netflix, check the time, send a photo text, or customize your own shortcut. 

So what do you have to do to get that extra button?

@imperfectinspiration

This could have solved some serious finger cramp issues… #iwastodayyearsold #funfact #phonehack #accessability #iphone11promax #iphonetricks

♬ original sound – Brit Brown

Remember, it’s a double tap, so if your tech-averse parent is having trouble making this hack work, that might be why. Per How to Geek, this works on iPhone 8s or higher. 

Unfortunately, none of the hacks on here or on TikTok address a potential issue with adding a function to the back of an iPhone: Most people keep their phones in a case. And some of those cases might affect this feature’s functionality. Now, if the company could make a product that didn’t shatter into a million pieces when dropped, that would truly be a feature we could use.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Nathan Willock/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Medellín, Colombia was once home to one of the world’s most powerful cartels – Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel. During the ’90s, drug gangs and guerrilla fighters controlled the city’s streets and few people ventured out the relative safety of their immediate neighborhoods.

That Medellín is a distant memory for many Paisas thanks to the fall of the cartels, but also to a distinct set of ideals and values that have shaped the city’s development over the last decade.

Medellín was named the world’s third city of the future and it’s leading in so many categories.

Medellín is nestled in a valley high in the Andes, and many of the city’s poorest residents live in comunas they built on the steep slopes. And although the city still struggles with high rates of poverty, city planners are working to bridge the divide between these poor communities with little access to public amenities and the core of Medellín.

The technology that helped save Medellín is not what you’d see in San Francisco, Boston or Singapore—fleets of driverless cars, big tech companies and artificial intelligence. It is about gathering data to make informed decisions on how to deploy technology where it has the most impact. 

Where most smart-city ­initiatives are of, by and, to a large extent, for the already tech-savvy and well-resourced segment of the population, Medellín’s transformation has for the most part been focused on people who have the least.

The city’s cable car system is one out of sci-fi novels.

Think of a gondola suspended under a cable, floating high off the ground as it hauls a cabin full of passengers up a long, steep mountain slope. To most people, the image would suggest ski resorts and pricey vacations. To the people who live in the poor mountainside communities once known as favelas at the edges of Medellín, the gondola system is a lifeline, and a powerful symbol of an extraordinary urban transformation led by technology and data.

“The genius of the Metrocable is that it actually serves the poor and integrates them into the city, gives them access to jobs and other opportunities,” says Julio Dávila, a Colombian urban planner at University College London. “Nobody had ever done that before.” As people of all classes started using the cars to visit “bad” neighborhoods, they became invested in their city’s fate, heralding a decade of some of the world’s most innovative urban planning

Designers have created safe spaces for all with parks and libraries.

The Metrocable succeeded in connecting Medellín’s poorest neighborhoods to the rest of the city – but where would they hang out? This lead to the construction of five libraries sprinkled throughout Medellín, all surrounded by beautiful greenery. These “library-parks” were among the first safe public spaces many neighborhoods had ever seen. 

The key ingredient of Medellín’s transformation, experts agree, is perspective: The city looked beyond technology as an end in itself. Instead, it found ways to integrate technological and social change into an overall improvement in daily life that was felt in all corners of the city—and especially where improvement was most needed. “Medellín’s vision of itself as a smart city broke from the usual paradigms of hyper-modernization and automation,” says Robert Ng Henao, an economist who heads a smart-city department at the University of Medellín.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Teen Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Threatens To Quit After Posting Viral TikTok Of Abusive Customer

Things That Matter

Teen Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Threatens To Quit After Posting Viral TikTok Of Abusive Customer

By February 17, 2021 at 1:12 pm
BY  | February 17, 2021 AT 1:12 pm
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

We’ve all been there. So frustrated with something at work that we are ready to just lose it and storm out after screaming “I quit!”

However, not too many of us have taken out our phones to capture that frustration so we can share it with the world. Well, thankfully that’s exactly what one teen did when he filmed his interaction with a woman who has now been dubbed a Karen thanks to the video he uploaded to TikTok.

16-year-old Ivan Castillo has shared his frustrations with a rude Karen on TikTok and gone viral.

@ivan_castillo.01

i am this close🤏 to quitting

♬ original sound – Ivan Castillo

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee, Ivan Castillo, on TikTok said he is “this close to quitting” after posting a viral video of a customer berating him. In the video, a woman, who has been dubbed a “Karen,” is yelling at Ivan via the drive-thru. She tells the employee he shouldn’t speak until she is finished, calling it “common courtesy.” “OK. That’s my bad,” Ivan responds.

She then misspeaks and tells him that she tried to order a “bean vanilla coolatta.” “And you told me that you didn’t service them here,” she says. But, the customer adds, she orders them all the time, offering to show the employee her old receipts as proof.

“Now all of a sudden the machine is down,” she says, implying that the employee previously told her it wasn’t working.

Then the customer pulls a classic Karen moves and asks for the corporate number.

“So, I’m going to need the corporate number. I don’t want to have to talk to you anymore,” she says. She then demands the number, the employee’s name, and his badge number. When he tries to tell her he doesn’t have a badge number, she cuts him off and says, “Just give me the corporate number.”

We then see Ivan slam the drive-thru window shut and utter “bitch.” He goes to the back of the store and asks his co-workers if they have the corporate number and then returns to tell her they don’t keep the corporate number on file in stores.

“OK. Trust me, I will find out,” she says. He send her off by saying, “That’s fine. Take care, Pamela.”

Ivan posted another TikTok video explaining what had actually happened.

@ivan_castillo.01

Reply to @wierd_tacoz a busted explanation of the whole thing. kind hard to explain a whole 2 minute altercation in less than a minute

♬ original sound – Ivan Castillo

In an explainer video, Ivan explained just how close he is to quitting his job. The TikToker says another employee was first taking the customer’s order. (He later revealed on TikTok that he was the supervisor that day and is only 16 years old.)

He says he chimed in when he thought he overheard the customer attempting to order a piña colada. When he told her Dunkin’ Donuts doesn’t offer piña coladas, she allegedly yelled that she asked for a Vanilla Bean Coolatta, not a piña colada. He says he told her there was no reason to yell because it went “directly into our headsets in our ears, and it was loud.”

“I guess that set her off. She pulled around to the window. That’s when she started yelling at me. That’s when we told her ‘Hey, our machine’s broken,'” he recalls.

“It was kind of a huge inconvenience and just a misunderstanding,” he continues. “I was just frustrated at the end, and you can tell by me slamming the window and calling her a ‘broke bitch.’ All of my actions were done out of frustration. I never meant any disrespect to her. … She got the better of my patience.”

Many on social media applauded Ivan for his actions and called for people to normalize employees standing up for themselves.

Viewers quickly denounced the customer’s behavior and lauded Ivan for his actions. “Normalize returning the energy that customers give you,” one said.

“We need to normalize workers standing up for (themselves). It’s not ok to treat someone like that and not expect the same attitude back,” another said. Others couldn’t believe the customer reacted in that manner over a drink. “All that over a vanilla bean coolatta? Girl,” one questioned.

“I need more!” says this angry woman, frustrated that the Dunkin Donuts employee doesn’t even know what a dozen is. With her droopy mask protecting her chin, she is determined to educate the employee before her. “50. 5-0. That’s what a dozen is! Not 12.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

