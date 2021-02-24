TikTok Is Freaking Out After Realizing That The Apple Logo On Your iPhone Is An Extra Button

Things That Matter

We’ve all been there. So frustrated with something at work that we are ready to just lose it and storm out after screaming “I quit!”

However, not too many of us have taken out our phones to capture that frustration so we can share it with the world. Well, thankfully that’s exactly what one teen did when he filmed his interaction with a woman who has now been dubbed a Karen thanks to the video he uploaded to TikTok.

16-year-old Ivan Castillo has shared his frustrations with a rude Karen on TikTok and gone viral.

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee, Ivan Castillo, on TikTok said he is “this close to quitting” after posting a viral video of a customer berating him. In the video, a woman, who has been dubbed a “Karen,” is yelling at Ivan via the drive-thru. She tells the employee he shouldn’t speak until she is finished, calling it “common courtesy.” “OK. That’s my bad,” Ivan responds.

She then misspeaks and tells him that she tried to order a “bean vanilla coolatta.” “And you told me that you didn’t service them here,” she says. But, the customer adds, she orders them all the time, offering to show the employee her old receipts as proof.

“Now all of a sudden the machine is down,” she says, implying that the employee previously told her it wasn’t working.

Then the customer pulls a classic Karen moves and asks for the corporate number.

“So, I’m going to need the corporate number. I don’t want to have to talk to you anymore,” she says. She then demands the number, the employee’s name, and his badge number. When he tries to tell her he doesn’t have a badge number, she cuts him off and says, “Just give me the corporate number.”

We then see Ivan slam the drive-thru window shut and utter “bitch.” He goes to the back of the store and asks his co-workers if they have the corporate number and then returns to tell her they don’t keep the corporate number on file in stores.

“OK. Trust me, I will find out,” she says. He send her off by saying, “That’s fine. Take care, Pamela.”

Ivan posted another TikTok video explaining what had actually happened.

@ivan_castillo.01 Reply to @wierd_tacoz a busted explanation of the whole thing. kind hard to explain a whole 2 minute altercation in less than a minute ♬ original sound – Ivan Castillo

In an explainer video, Ivan explained just how close he is to quitting his job. The TikToker says another employee was first taking the customer’s order. (He later revealed on TikTok that he was the supervisor that day and is only 16 years old.)

He says he chimed in when he thought he overheard the customer attempting to order a piña colada. When he told her Dunkin’ Donuts doesn’t offer piña coladas, she allegedly yelled that she asked for a Vanilla Bean Coolatta, not a piña colada. He says he told her there was no reason to yell because it went “directly into our headsets in our ears, and it was loud.”

“I guess that set her off. She pulled around to the window. That’s when she started yelling at me. That’s when we told her ‘Hey, our machine’s broken,'” he recalls.

“It was kind of a huge inconvenience and just a misunderstanding,” he continues. “I was just frustrated at the end, and you can tell by me slamming the window and calling her a ‘broke bitch.’ All of my actions were done out of frustration. I never meant any disrespect to her. … She got the better of my patience.”

Many on social media applauded Ivan for his actions and called for people to normalize employees standing up for themselves.

Viewers quickly denounced the customer’s behavior and lauded Ivan for his actions. “Normalize returning the energy that customers give you,” one said.

“We need to normalize workers standing up for (themselves). It’s not ok to treat someone like that and not expect the same attitude back,” another said. Others couldn’t believe the customer reacted in that manner over a drink. “All that over a vanilla bean coolatta? Girl,” one questioned.

Apparently, Dunkin’ Donuts are popular hangouts for Karens.

Anti-masker at Dunkin Donuts doesn't know how much is in a dozen pic.twitter.com/RfYEV2Ynoq — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 16, 2021

“I need more!” says this angry woman, frustrated that the Dunkin Donuts employee doesn’t even know what a dozen is. With her droopy mask protecting her chin, she is determined to educate the employee before her. “50. 5-0. That’s what a dozen is! Not 12.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com