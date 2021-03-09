Father Of Seven Died Of COVID But Recorded Emotional Video For His Kids Before He Passed

Things That Matter

Although many states are moving to reopen their economies, we are not yet out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this week, there are still more than 60,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 each and every day and almost 12,000 have died in March.

Among those victims is 35-year-old Charles “Charley” Torres, a father to seven children who, despite his condition, was able to record a farewell video to his kids before he passed away.

"I love you with all my heart…Take care of your mother." Charles Torres struggled to breathe as he said his goodbyes to his three children and four stepchildren in an emotional video he recorded before he passed away.​ https://t.co/L6ZmFxkZ1Y — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) March 7, 2021

Like so many families who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 virus, 35-year-old Charles “Charley” Torres leaves behind so many, including seven children (three children and four stepchildren.)

Two weeks before he died, as he struggled to breath, he said his goodbyes to his family in an emotional video. “I love you with all my heart. I love you so much,” Torres said in the powerful video. “Take care of your mother. I love you.”

There were times when his family thought he would beat COVID-19, but 30 days after he was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 15, he died. It was Valentine’s Day.

“He went in and never came out,” said his father, Alex Torres, during an interview KTRK-TV on Friday. “It’s like losing your shadow. No matter where you go, you have him backing you up all the time.”

His greater calling, said his parents, was family. He was a good husband to his wife Ana and father to his children and stepchildren. Three of them are under 6 years old. “He took them everywhere. He did everything with him.”

Torres is another victim in the nation’s battle against the pandemic.

Two weeks before he died, 35-year-old Charles "Charley" Torres struggled to breathe as he said his goodbyes to his three children and four stepchildren. https://t.co/uXS36Zohoh pic.twitter.com/qhbyKb3ZTy — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 4, 2021

Torres was from Manvel, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout in high school and became a firefighter with the Manvel Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #6403 and president of the Austin Diocese Knights on Bikes, a Knights of Columbus motorcycle outreach group.

More recently, he worked as a FEMA Disaster Assistance Specialist.

“He’s always been a servant. He’s done so many things for people,” said his mother, Joanie Torres. “We always say, ‘Charley’s heart is bigger than his body,’ and he’s just that type of person.”

Torres is among the almost 43,000 Texans who have died of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

His parents said he had underlying health conditions. As people of faith, they see his death as going home. The family has since set up a GoFundMe to help his children.

