Eager For Their Vaccine, Abuelo Uses Tricycle Cart To Take His Wife To Vaccination Center

Things That Matter

One elderly couple in the Mexican town of Celaya is making headlines for their determination to get vaccinated. Despite the many challenges they faced, they did all they could to make sure they got their place in line at one of the country’s mass immunization sites.

A 75-year-old man took him and his wife to get vaccinated despite the challenges they faced in getting there.

#Nacional | 🇲🇽 ¡Abuelito lleva a vacunar a su esposa de 75 años en triciclo y se vuelve #Viral! 🥰



Don Seferino de 75 años de edad, llevó a su esposa Galina Uribe, quien padece Parkinson, a vacunar contra #Covid19, 💉🦠 en un triciclo. 🚲 en #Guanajuato. pic.twitter.com/LSa2RrkXL6 — Digital News QR (@DigitalNewsQR) March 16, 2021

Determined to have his wife vaccinated against Covid-19, a 75-year-old man transported the 83-year-old woman with a tricycle cart to a vaccination center where health authorities were immunizing seniors in the Guanajuato city.

Although the couple live near the auditorium where immunizations were taking place, state officials said, Hernández delivered his wife because she has Parkinson’s disease and cannot move on her own, according to the newspaper Milenio.

Seferino Hernández Hurtado and Galina Uribe Estrada arrived at the center around 5 a.m., where they waited for a while before receiving their shots.

Many were upset that the couple had to work so hard to get a life-saving vaccine.

Hombre lleva a su esposa en triciclo para ponerse la vacuna antiCOVID-19. 🥺❤️

Ocurrió en Celaya, Guanajuato, Don Seferino, de 75 años de edad, acudió junto con su esposa Galina Uribe, de 83 años, a quien llevó a bordo de un triciclo a recibir su primera dosis del pic.twitter.com/jj6vj5HaVm — Agencia de Noticias (@ADNInforma) March 17, 2021

The story triggered both news stories and social media posts, with some people reacting to the story as evidence of the power and endurance of true love, and others responding negatively, commenting that the couple’s story was an example of the alleged lack of organization around the Covid-19 vaccination process.

Some on social media were also upset at the amount of time that seniors had to wait to be immunized and the fact that the couple had to leave their house at all to be vaccinated.

“They are incapable of guaranteeing proper access to health to the people of Guanajuato, and even more to people like [the couple],” said one Facebook user. “How many hours did they have to be waiting in line to be the first [to be vaccinated]? And with their age and in their condition! You are romanticizing ineptitude!”

Mexico has faced several challenges during the country’s vaccine roll out.

#Vacunación💉 | #Covid19😷 | Este miércoles se desarrolló la primera jornada de vacunación contra el Covid-19 para mayores de 75 años en Acacías, la cual se llevó a cabo en la I.E. 20 de Julio.



El jueves 25 de marzo desde las 8:00 a.m. se continuará con la jornada. pic.twitter.com/YyHqW2QXZX — Alcaldía de Acacías Meta (@AcaciasAlcaldia) March 25, 2021

As of Tuesday, 3.7 million of Mexico’s seniors had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Health Ministry data. President López Obrador predicted on Monday that all the nation’s seniors will have received at least one dose by the end of April.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell also announced Monday that starting in April, the government will immunize up to 600,000 of the nation’s 15 million seniors per day, based on expectations that the number of doses arriving weekly will about double starting next month.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com