Teen Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Threatens To Quit After Posting Viral TikTok Of Abusive Customer

By February 17, 2021 at 1:12 pm
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

We’ve all been there. So frustrated with something at work that we are ready to just lose it and storm out after screaming “I quit!”

However, not too many of us have taken out our phones to capture that frustration so we can share it with the world. Well, thankfully that’s exactly what one teen did when he filmed his interaction with a woman who has now been dubbed a Karen thanks to the video he uploaded to TikTok.

16-year-old Ivan Castillo has shared his frustrations with a rude Karen on TikTok and gone viral.

@ivan_castillo.01

i am this close🤏 to quitting

♬ original sound – Ivan Castillo

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee, Ivan Castillo, on TikTok said he is “this close to quitting” after posting a viral video of a customer berating him. In the video, a woman, who has been dubbed a “Karen,” is yelling at Ivan via the drive-thru. She tells the employee he shouldn’t speak until she is finished, calling it “common courtesy.” “OK. That’s my bad,” Ivan responds.

She then misspeaks and tells him that she tried to order a “bean vanilla coolatta.” “And you told me that you didn’t service them here,” she says. But, the customer adds, she orders them all the time, offering to show the employee her old receipts as proof.

“Now all of a sudden the machine is down,” she says, implying that the employee previously told her it wasn’t working.

Then the customer pulls a classic Karen moves and asks for the corporate number.

“So, I’m going to need the corporate number. I don’t want to have to talk to you anymore,” she says. She then demands the number, the employee’s name, and his badge number. When he tries to tell her he doesn’t have a badge number, she cuts him off and says, “Just give me the corporate number.”

We then see Ivan slam the drive-thru window shut and utter “bitch.” He goes to the back of the store and asks his co-workers if they have the corporate number and then returns to tell her they don’t keep the corporate number on file in stores.

“OK. Trust me, I will find out,” she says. He send her off by saying, “That’s fine. Take care, Pamela.”

Ivan posted another TikTok video explaining what had actually happened.

@ivan_castillo.01

Reply to @wierd_tacoz a busted explanation of the whole thing. kind hard to explain a whole 2 minute altercation in less than a minute

♬ original sound – Ivan Castillo

In an explainer video, Ivan explained just how close he is to quitting his job. The TikToker says another employee was first taking the customer’s order. (He later revealed on TikTok that he was the supervisor that day and is only 16 years old.)

He says he chimed in when he thought he overheard the customer attempting to order a piña colada. When he told her Dunkin’ Donuts doesn’t offer piña coladas, she allegedly yelled that she asked for a Vanilla Bean Coolatta, not a piña colada. He says he told her there was no reason to yell because it went “directly into our headsets in our ears, and it was loud.”

“I guess that set her off. She pulled around to the window. That’s when she started yelling at me. That’s when we told her ‘Hey, our machine’s broken,'” he recalls.

“It was kind of a huge inconvenience and just a misunderstanding,” he continues. “I was just frustrated at the end, and you can tell by me slamming the window and calling her a ‘broke bitch.’ All of my actions were done out of frustration. I never meant any disrespect to her. … She got the better of my patience.”

Many on social media applauded Ivan for his actions and called for people to normalize employees standing up for themselves.

Viewers quickly denounced the customer’s behavior and lauded Ivan for his actions. “Normalize returning the energy that customers give you,” one said.

“We need to normalize workers standing up for (themselves). It’s not ok to treat someone like that and not expect the same attitude back,” another said. Others couldn’t believe the customer reacted in that manner over a drink. “All that over a vanilla bean coolatta? Girl,” one questioned.

“I need more!” says this angry woman, frustrated that the Dunkin Donuts employee doesn’t even know what a dozen is. With her droopy mask protecting her chin, she is determined to educate the employee before her. “50. 5-0. That’s what a dozen is! Not 12.”

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Over the past few years, cops sure have become increasingly vocal about their disdain of average citizens exercising their constitutional right to record interactions with authorities. It’s almost as if many of them feel they are above the law itself.

Now, some officers appear to be trying to evade videos of them circulating on social media through a crafty — if not exactly airtight — strategy: playing copyrighted music loudly and for long enough to be flagged by automatic censoring software on apps like Instagram.

A report has emerged of police using copyrighted music to trigger social media takedowns.

According to VICE News, a well-known LA activist went into the Beverly Hills Police Department to obtain body cam footage from a recent traffic stop. Sennett Devermont, the activist, did what he normally does during his interactions with police and live-streamed the interaction to his more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

It all started out friendly and chill, however, things got weird when the officer started scrolling through his phone. Shortly after, Sublime’s hit from the 90s, “Santeria”, started playing and the officer stopped talking.

Sir, you’re putting on music while I’m trying to talk to you. Can you turn that off? It’s a little ridiculous,” Devermont can be heard saying, followed by a sizable pause from Sgt. Fair. “I’m just trying to see how many people are watching this. Since you didn’t answer my simple question, I tried to find it myself,” the officer finally replies from behind a Blue Lives Matter face mask, alluding to their discussion from a few moments earlier regarding how many people might be watching the livestream.

A separate encounter with the same officer plays within the same edited clip near what appears to be an active crime scene. “What — why are you playing music?” repeats Devermont, to which Sgt. Fair teasingly asks, “What? I can’t hear you.”

So is it working?

Theoretically, the strategy could make the videos subject to content flagging, or even account suspensions and bans. That said, Instagram’s content monitoring algorithms are inconsistent at best, and every upload of Devermont’s encounters remain on the social media app.

In most cases, filming on-duty police is an American right protected by the First Amendment. Law enforcement is more aware of this than most citizens, so people like Sgt. Fair and others know exactly what they are doing when they start playing music. The question is whether these are the acts of a few industrious police, or a recommended policy handed down from on high.

Take all this as a polite reminder that it is absolutely legal to film cops in situations like the ones in these videos, and you should feel free to do so if inclined. There are even apps to help you do just that, so don’t let Sublime’s “Santeria” — or any other tunes, even ones you hate — dissuade you.

copsPolice BrutalityPolice Reformviral videos

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Since his inauguration last month, Joe Biden has reversed many of Donald Trump’s nightmarish policies established over the last four years. In the first 24 hours alone, he rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, reinstated protections for LGBTQ+ people, ended a travel ban on majority-Muslim countries, and retracted the country’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Now, the Biden administration has also announced its intentions with the proposed TikTok ban, as it assesses whether the short-form video app really poses a national security threat.

The Biden administration has halted the proposed ban on TikTok.

According to the BBC, the suspension means that both TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, two Chinese-owned apps implicated in the ban, can continue to operate in the US while government staff familiarize themselves with the case.

Trump had claimed that TikTok presents privacy and security concerns, echoing hacktivist collective Anonymous’s allegations that the app is: “essentially malware operated by the Chinese government running a massive spying operation.”

The suspension signals that US-based TikTokers won’t have to worry about the platform being banned anytime soon – roll on more sea shanty success stories and viral style challenges.

Originally Published July 30, 2020: President Donald Trump is renewing his attempt to ban TikTok from the U.S. There has been more scrutiny on TikTok as more people delete the app from their phone over security and privacy concerns. Yet, Microsoft is now interested in buying the social media platform.

President Donald Trump is reportedly getting ready to tell Chinese-owned ByteDance to sell their U.S. stakes in TikTok

While President Trump continues his attempts to get rid of TikTok, Microsoft is swooping in to save the social media platform by acquiring it now. It is unclear how far the talks are between Microsoft and TikTok but it would protect the app from being banned in the U.S. ByteDance the company that owns TikTok is valued at $100 billion.

Original: With millions of teens and young adults – a demographic I think I still fit – under lockdown orders thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans turned to TikTok.

The fun, 15-second video app has been downloaded more than 200 million times in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, with users sharing everything from dance and recipe videos to starting now-viral trends. The app is loved by its users and they’re proving they’ll stand by it when it comes under threat. Which is exactly what they’re doing now as the Trump administration has announced a potential ban on TikTok.

According to some officials, Trump is looking to ban TikTok.

https://twitter.com/taylorlorenz/status/1281680094218592259?s=21

According to senior administration officials – and Trump himself – the TikTok app is a threat to U.S. national security and at risk of being banned in the country. Some are suggesting it’s a way for Trump to retaliate against China over its handling of the Coronavirus, others suggest it’s Trump retaliating against ‘TikTokivists’ who helped make his Tulsa rally a total disaster. Either way, news of a possible ban on TikTok has sent its users into overdrive.

Trump’s comments came after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told Americans not to download the app unless they want to see their private information fall into “the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Trump didn’t offer specifics about a potential decision and Pompeo seemed to walk back the idea of a ban in a later statement, saying that the U.S. efforts to protect American consumers’ data don’t relate to any one particular company.

TikTok, an app known for quirky short videos, is facing political heat because of its ties to China.

Credit: Getty Stock Images

TikTok has in fact come under increased scrutiny in recent months – not just in the U.S. – for it’s ties to China. TikTok is owned by a Chinese company and many countries around the world are worried about that connection. Citing national security concerns, India banned TikTok last week. The US Army and Navy have banned service members from downloading the app to government-issued phones. Even Amazon has raised concerns. On Friday, the huge online retailer barred employees from using the app on devices that connect to the company’s email, citing “security risks.”

TikTok has tried responding to the issue. In an interview with CNBC, a TikTok spokesperson said, “TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

The company has also made it clear that all data from American citizens is stored outside of China, on servers based in the United States. The company claims that its data centers are located entirely outside of China, and that none of their users’ data is subject to Chinese law.

Meanwhile, many TikTok users say they care less about potential Chinese snooping and more about Trump taking away their digital hangout. In the U.S., TikTok has been downloaded more than 165 million times, according to Sensor Tower.

“I don’t believe Trump is trying to take TikTok away because of national security, but more to retaliate against activism on the app and all the videos about him that drag him through the mud,” said Darius Jackson, an 18-year-old TikTok user, in a statement to CNBC.

“This is the first year I’ll be able to vote and I think activism on TikTok is going to make a big difference,” Jackson said.

Many view the move as retaliation for Trump’s failed Tulsa rally.

Credit: Mark Short / Getty Images

It’s hard to forget the epic fail that was Trump’s Tulsa rally. His planned ‘relaunch’ of his 2020 campaign after being forced to suspend his massive rallies because of Coronavirus.

Leading up to the event, Trump had touted record-shattering interest and ticket sales for the rally. He went so far as to say that millions of Americans had RSVP’d for it – and he wasn’t actually lying this time. However, there was one minor problem – hundreds of thousands of tickets were actually reserved in a massive campaign by Korean pop stans and TikTok users.

Thanks to a TikTok campaign, Trump’s ‘massive’ rally was an utter disaster attended by only a few thousand people. Many suggest that this campaign cold be why Trump is looking to target TikTok with some sort of ban.

Since the announcement, ‘TikTok Teens’ have launched a full-fledged assault against the Trump administration.

One of the pettiest (ie. best) moves the collection of ‘TikTokivists’ has made so far, is that tens of thousands flooded the Apple App Store and left scathing reviews of the Trump 2020 Campaign app. On Wednesday alone 700 negative reviews were left on the Official Trump 2020 app and 26 positive ones, according to tracking firm Sensor Tower.

“For Gen Z and Millennials, TikTok is our clubhouse and Trump threatened it,” said Yori Blacc, a 19-year-old TikTok user in California who joined in the app protest. “If you’re going to mess with us, we will mess with you.”

The efforts to push the app low enough so that Apple will remove it from the app store may be misguided. Apple doesn’t delete apps based on their popularity. The App Store may review those that violate its guidelines or are outdated, but not if their ratings sink. A similar tactic was tried in April to protest Google Classroom by kids frustrated with quarantine home-schooling.

But can the U.S. government actually ban an app?

According to most legal experts, the answer is no. Sure, the administration could attempt to but thanks to the U.S. legal system, a total ban wouldn’t last. Administrations have limited authority to ban outright any specific piece of software, like an app. But it could potentially lobby Congress to enact legislation that targets TikTok.

Biden administrationChinaTiktokTrump Administration