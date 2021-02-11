Lifestyles Of The Rich And Dangerous: Cartels Are Using TikTok To Lure Young People

Things That Matter

If you’ve ever wondered what someone with a bulletproof vest and an AR-15 would look like flossing — the dance, not the method of dental hygiene — apparently the answer to that question can be found on TikTok.

Unfortunately, it’s not as a part of some absurdist sketch comedy or surreal video art installation. Instead, it’s part of a growing trend of drug cartels in Mexico using TikTok as a marketing tool. Nevermind the fact that Mexico broke grim records last year for the number of homicides and cartel violence, the cartels have found an audience on TikTok and that’s a serious cause for concern.

Mexican cartels are using TikTok to gain power and new recruits.

Just a couple of months ago, a TikTok video showing a legit high-speed chase between police and drug traffickers went viral. Although it looked like a scene from Netflix’s Narcos series, this was a very real chase in the drug cartel wars and it was viewed by more than a million people.

Typing #CartelTikTok in the social media search bar brings up thousands of videos, most of them from people promoting a “cartel culture” – videos with narcocorridos, and presumed members bragging about money, fancy cars and a luxury lifestyle.

Viewers no longer see bodies hanging from bridges, disembodied heads on display, or highly produced videos with messages to their enemies. At least not on TikTok. The platform is being used mainly to promote a lifestyle and to generate a picture of luxury and glamour, to show the ‘benefits’ of joining the criminal activities.

According to security officials, the promotion of these videos is to entice young men who might be interested in joining the cartel with images of endless cash, parties, military-grade weapons and exotic pets like tiger cubs.

Cartels have long used social media to shock and intimidate their enemies.

And using social media to promote themselves has long been an effective strategy. But with Mexico yet again shattering murder records, experts on organized crime say Cartel TikTok is just the latest propaganda campaign designed to mask the blood bath and use the promise of infinite wealth to attract expendable young recruits.

“It’s narco-marketing,” said Alejandra León Olvera, an anthropologist at Spain’s University of Murcia, in a statement to the New York Times. The cartels “use these kinds of platforms for publicity, but of course it’s hedonistic publicity.”

Mexico used to be ground zero for this kind of activity, where researchers created a new discipline out of studying these narco posts. Now, gangs in Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, and the United States are also involved.

With a quick search on TikTok, you can find all sorts of cartel related content.

A search of the #CartelTikTok community and its related accounts shows people are responding. Public comments from users such as “Y’all hiring?” “Yall let gringos join?” “I need an application,” or “can I be a mule? My kids need Christmas presents,” are on some of the videos.

One of the accounts related to this cartel community publicly answered: “Of course, hay trabajo para todos,” “I’ll send the application ASAP.” “How much is the pound in your city?” “Follow me on Instagram to talk.” The post, showing two men with $100 bills and alcohol, had more than a hundred comments.

Hundreds Of Street Rats Were Taken In By A Peruvian Man Who Trained Them To Do Tricks

Hundreds Of Street Rats Were Taken In By A Peruvian Man Who Trained Them To Do Tricks

Rats are such interesting creatures. They’re usually associated with dirt and disease, but they’re also some of the most popular animals on the internet.

Those who have been around rats for longer than a few seconds (hey, that’s how long it usually takes us before we run screaming!) know that they’re highly intelligent creatures.

And no one knows this fact better than Miguel Angel Silva, affectionately known as the “Rat Man of Peru“.

@dorelycaluasalvad

Yo haciendo malabares con mi ex 😂😂😂😂

♬ Dance Monkey – Tones And I

Recently, a TikTok went viral showing a man on the streets of Lima playing with a group of rats on the sidewalk. The video begins with what can only be described as a rat-version of Cirque du Soleil.

The man holds his finger out like a trapeze before one of his rat friends jumps onto his finger and flips around on it like a trapeze artist.

The video continues with the man crouched on the ground, his rats in an orderly line in front of him.

It’s immediately evident that these aren’t your ordinary rats–they’re super obedient. Trained, even.

To make things even more entertaining, the TikTok poster captioned the video with: “Yo haciendo malabares con mi ex.” (“Me playing games with my ex.”)

While the TikToker doesn’t identify the man, he is very-well known to locals. His name is Miguel Angel Silva, otherwise known as “Ratman”.

Silva has been covered extensively by different media channels for his abnormal lifestyle. Not only does he perform tricks with his rats on the street, but he also lives with them–around 100 of them, to be exact.

Silva, who is also a drummer in local rock bands, spends almost all of his time with the rats–he often has one on his shoulder as a travel companion. Camera crew have followed him as he goes about his normal day, running errands, playing music–all with a rat on his shoulder. They even eat from the same plates as him.

In various interviews, Silva has revealed that his love for rats started as a child, when he saved a rat from being killed from his friend. The rat ended up living in his roof for a while before he permanently befriended it. It was then that Ratman was born.

Silva says he loves rats because they are misunderstood creatures, shunned and abused by the public.

He acknowledges that many people judge him harshly for his lifestyle, thinking he is dirty and his home is unsanitary. But Silva says he keeps his rats clean, washing them everyday and making sure they’re never infected with dangerous parasites.

We’re glad Silva is following his dreams regardless of what people think. Hopefully, we’ll see him on the streets of Peru one day.

animalsPeruTiktok

Cardi B Goes Viral For Slaying the Popular TikTok Trend, 'Silhouette Challenge'

Cardi B Goes Viral For Slaying the Popular TikTok Trend, 'Silhouette Challenge'

Cardi B is hopping on the TikTok trend train. Recently, a new TikTok trend called the “Silhouette Challenge” went viral in which users dance sexily to “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” by Paul Anka and “Streets” by Doja Cat while emphasizing their body’s silhouette with a red Snapchat filter.

Never one to be behind the times, Cardi recently joined in on the Silhouette Challenge, but one-upped the entire internet by showing off her pole-dancing skills.

@iamcardib

My #silhouettechallenge ….I tried my best

♬ original sound – Cardi B

At the start of the video, Cardi enters the frame as her usual playful self, dressed in a robe with her hair in pin curls, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” playing in the background. She makes a funny face at the camera before making her way to the pole in the middle of the room (side note–who knew Cardi B had a stripper pole installed in her house? We didn’t).

The video then transitions to the sexy song “Streets” by Doja Cat, and the filter changes to the requisite “Vin Rouge” filter. We’re then blessed with seeing Cardi spinning and dancing on the stripper pole–a site that we didn’t know that we needed.

Fans immediately went crazy over Cardi’s interpretation of the silhouette challenge, writing comments like: “ITS OVER YALL SHE WON AND OWNS THIS TREND” and “Cardi went back to her old days”.

Needless to say, the challenge makes you look hot–a department that, let’s be honest, Cardi has never struggled with.

Cardi has always been open about her past history as a stripper and is a pro at pole dancing–an artform that is not as easy as it looks (as JLo will tell you).

“Would people feel some type of way if I was a cashier-turned-rapper?” she said in a 2017 interview with The Guardian about her past life.

“People want me to be so full of shame that I used to dance. I would never be ashamed of it. I made a lot of money, I had a good time and it showed me a lot – it made me open my eyes about how people are, how men are, about hunger and passion and ambition.”

Cardi has also been outspoken about how being a sexual being and being a good mother aren’t mutually exclusive.

When she was criticized for being “hypocritical” for turning off “WAP” when her daughter came into the room, she defended herself from the haters.

“Ya needs to stop with this already!” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids, I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen to or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child, just like every other parent should be.”

Cardi BstrippersTiktok