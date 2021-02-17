This 14-Year-Old Girl Is Being Called A Hero After Defending Her Family From Robbers Using A Giant Machete

Things That Matter

When it comes to familia, there is very little that we won’t do to make sure that one another is safe and healthy. Whether it be protecting our siblings from schoolyard bullies or helping our abuelos with trips to the mercado, we do what he have to do.

Those instincts are exactly what kicked in for one 14-year-old girl in Bogotá, Colombia when armed robbers attempted to rob her family’s store. She did what she had to do and now her story is making headlines around the world.

14-year-old Alejandra Peréz is being called a hero for her quick thinking.

Dramatic vid shows girl, 14, fight off three armed robbers with a MACHETE https://t.co/Wc6HYkhPU4 — The Sun (@TheSun_NI) February 12, 2021

Last week, a 14-year-old girl used a machete to fight off two men who were trying to rob her mother’s shop – as one of the attackers shot her mom in the chest. Now, she’s being hailed as a hero.

Surveillance video shows the moment the gun-wielding robbers entered the store located in Bogotá, Colombia and proceeded to lower the entrance gate. A second video camera positioned behind the store counter shows Alejandra Peréz sitting beside her mother Nidia Buenaventura, who was counting money from the cash register.

Once the robbers approached, Peréz grabbed a machete and lunged at the man to attack him. A video camera facing the front part of the counter showed the suspect trying to grab the machete away from Peréz. He then used his gun to hit Buenaventura on the head. After a failed attempt to snatch the machete from Peréz, the man shot the mother in the chest.

The man and his accomplice then ran out of the shop and got on a scooter and took off.

Thankfully, Peréz’s mother is in stable condition.

It wasn’t the first time the teenager's family store had been robbed, so she “already had it in mind that if something happened, I’d get the machete and get them.”https://t.co/h18kpvld1a — VICE World News (@VICEWorldNews) February 11, 2021

The mother told Noticias Caracol that she only realized that she had been hit by the bullet when she was being treated at the hospital, where she went for the injuries she received.

According to her, undressing for the exam she realized that she was bleeding. Fortunately, the bullet entered and left her body without affecting her organs.

“My daughters were the first thing I thought, especially Alejandra when I saw that the guy attacked her,” she said. According to the brave teenage girl, her mother’s store had been targeted by burglars in the past.

‘It is not the first or the second time it happens, so I already had in mind that if something happened, take the machete and hit them,’ Peréz said, according to Caracol TV.

