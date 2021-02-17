Things That Matter

This 14-Year-Old Girl Is Being Called A Hero After Defending Her Family From Robbers Using A Giant Machete

By February 17, 2021 at 1:06 pm
Hector Renato Garcia / Getty Images

When it comes to familia, there is very little that we won’t do to make sure that one another is safe and healthy. Whether it be protecting our siblings from schoolyard bullies or helping our abuelos with trips to the mercado, we do what he have to do.

Those instincts are exactly what kicked in for one 14-year-old girl in Bogotá, Colombia when armed robbers attempted to rob her family’s store. She did what she had to do and now her story is making headlines around the world.

14-year-old Alejandra Peréz is being called a hero for her quick thinking.

Last week, a 14-year-old girl used a machete to fight off two men who were trying to rob her mother’s shop – as one of the attackers shot her mom in the chest. Now, she’s being hailed as a hero.

Surveillance video shows the moment the gun-wielding robbers entered the store located in Bogotá, Colombia and proceeded to lower the entrance gate. A second video camera positioned behind the store counter shows Alejandra Peréz sitting beside her mother Nidia Buenaventura, who was counting money from the cash register. 

Once the robbers approached, Peréz grabbed a machete and lunged at the man to attack him. A video camera facing the front part of the counter showed the suspect trying to grab the machete away from Peréz. He then used his gun to hit Buenaventura on the head. After a failed attempt to snatch the machete from Peréz, the man shot the mother in the chest.

The man and his accomplice then ran out of the shop and got on a scooter and took off.

Thankfully, Peréz’s mother is in stable condition.

The mother told Noticias Caracol that she only realized that she had been hit by the bullet when she was being treated at the hospital, where she went for the injuries she received.

According to her, undressing for the exam she realized that she was bleeding. Fortunately, the bullet entered and left her body without affecting her organs.

“My daughters were the first thing I thought, especially Alejandra when I saw that the guy attacked her,” she said. According to the brave teenage girl, her mother’s store had been targeted by burglars in the past.

‘It is not the first or the second time it happens, so I already had in mind that if something happened, take the machete and hit them,’ Peréz said, according to Caracol TV.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

A Woman’s Sleepwalking Ended In Her Being Trapped And Honest To God Naked Outside Of Her Hotel Room

Fierce

A Woman’s Sleepwalking Ended In Her Being Trapped And Honest To God Naked Outside Of Her Hotel Room

By January 28, 2021 at 4:48 pm
BY  | January 28, 2021 AT 4:48 pm
The Washington Post / Getty

The phenomenon of sleepwalking has long captivated readers, watchers, and family members alike. The sleep disorder often occurs during a state of low consciousness and can see people affected perform a list of activities such as talking, walking, walking to a bathroom, consuming food, even cleaning. Researchers aren’t altogether certain about what causes this type of sleep disorder but some are known to be caused by certain triggers like food or exercise

TikToker Celina Myers is one such sleepwalker who recently went viral after sharing that her triggers include cheese and chocolate. Ever since Myers has been posting hilarious footage of herself sleepwalking around her house.

Celina, who goes by Celinaspookyboo on TikTok, has racked up a fleet of followers thanks to her videos.

In the hysterical series of videos, the beauty brand owner and author can be seen talking in her sleep, stalking around her home in her pajamas, and attempting to start fights with her furniture.

“I know that David Dobrik was there, with all the influencers that I really like,” Myers told BuzzFeed News of a recent dream she shared of thinking she was at a jello pool party. “It was really weird. I remember throwing things into the jello pool, like it was really weird… I think the very first time I was about 4 years old and my mom asked me where I was going in the middle of the night, and I was like, ‘I’m going to see mom.’ And she’s like, ‘I am mom, go to bed.’”

Myers said she was inspired to do a series capturing herself sleepwalking after she ended up locked out of a hotel room completely naked.

“I got the midnight chocolate cheesecake that they had, didn’t even think of it. Next thing I know, I’m down the hallway and I’m naked,” Myers explained. “When I did wake up there was like these two chairs — I took the two cushions and I put one on the front and one on the back. I was really close to the front desk, and I kind of just put my head around the corner…I saw how much people loved it and I was like, this is our full-time job, we’re home.”

Myers says the reactions to her posts have been mostly supportive with many people telling her that her page has been a light during COVID lockdowns.

“If I can help make people laugh, I don’t mind, this is fun,” she explained. “It’s like my hidden weird talent, like the only thing I have going for me is the fact that I can eat cheese and be weird.”

As of this week, Myers TikTok has exploded to 8.5 million.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
JajajasleepTiktoktrendingViral

Video Shows AP Photographer Attacked By Capitol Hill Rioters Accusing Him Of Being Antifa

Things That Matter

Video Shows AP Photographer Attacked By Capitol Hill Rioters Accusing Him Of Being Antifa

By January 8, 2021 at 9:54 am
BY  | January 8, 2021 AT 9:54 am
Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Americans watched in horror as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. As the dust settles, we are seeing more of the chaos including the attack on journalists who were there doing their jobs when the mob turned violent.

Associated Press photographer John Minchillo was attacked by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

Video taken by his colleague Julio Cortez shows Minchillo being violently pushed and pulled around by the angry mob. The video is a jarring reminder of the physical manifestation of the attack on the free press. President Trump has routinely singled out the media at his rallies and has celebrated violence against the press.

You can hear Cortez pleading with the crowd to stop attacking Minchillo.

You can hear people in the crowd shouting, “Get the f-ck out of here.” The people in the crowd grab at Minchillo and he is quickly surrounded by 5 to 6 people who are shoving and pulling him to get him out of the crowd using violence.

“Thankfully, he wasn’t injured,” Cortez worte in his Instagram post. “He was labeled as an anti protesters (sic), even though he kept flashing his press credentials, and one person can be heard threatening to kill him. This is an unedited, real life situation of a member of the press keeping his cool even though he was being attacked. A true professional and a great teammate, I’m glad we were able to get away.”

Journalists are highlighting the video to show what it can be like to cover Trump events as press.

President Trump has a long history of attacking and belittling journalist while president. He has also launched attacks on the credibility of the press by calling major media outlets fake news. His supporters echo many of these claims when they are confronted by media or turn on the media at his events.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists is calling for a full investigation into the attack.

Fellow journalists are calling for authorities to investigate what happened in that moment. The Capitol police were there when Minchillo was attacked yet nothing was done to protect the AP photographer as the crowd grew violent.

People are sharing screengrabs to start identifying the instigators.

The internet has made it hard to hide when you do something wrong. Not to mention that wearing a mask to follow Covid health guidelines would have covered their faces. There are rumors that the same people who mounted their failed coup on Jan. 6 are planning another attack on the Capitol on Jan. 19.

READ: Far-Right Trump Supporters Violently Storm The US Capitol Forcing Lockdown

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Capitol HilljournalismPresident TrumpRiotViolence