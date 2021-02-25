Customs Officials Discover 44 Pounds Of Cocaine-Coated Corn Flakes

Things That Matter

Even as governments and customs officials increase their capacity and improve their tools to catch and seize illegal shipments, cartels are continuing to innovate when it comes to getting their shipments from Point A to Point B.

However, this time their idea to coat corn flakes in cocaine didn’t get past inspectors at an Ohio airport. The rather ingenious attempt at hiding their cocaine-laced cereal couldn’t get past a drug sniffing dog, however.

Border officers in Cincinnati reported finding 44 pounds of cocaine cornflakes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati have reported seizing a shipment of corn flakes that they say is no ordinary package of cereal. According to officials, the 44 pounds of corn flakes are actually coated in cocaine instead of sugar.

While working on incoming freight from Peru, a CPD narcotic detector dog named Bico flagged the cereal shipment going to a private residence in Hong Kong. Upon further inspection, officers found and tested white powder on the cereal that was positive for cocaine.

“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said.

On a typical day in fiscal year 2020, CBP said it seized 3,677 pounds of drugs at ports of entry across the nation.

Drug traffickers have long used creative methods to try to ship cocaine.

Over the weekend, CBP officers at Miami International Airport uncovered more than a pound of cocaine hidden in a pair of sandals. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, a drug balloon, or pellet, weighing 1.3 pounds of cocaine was found in the sandals last week.

The Jamaican traveler who was stopped also admitted to swallowing cocaine and was taken to a local hospital for an X-ray.

And last July, for example, police in Italy discovered cocaine stuffed inside individually hollowed-out coffee beans, after opening a parcel addressed to a fictional Mafia boss from a Hollywood movie.

