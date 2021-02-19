Things That Matter

Capitol Rioter Drops Request To Travel To Peru After Being Called A Major Flight Risk

By February 19, 2021 at 3:43 am
Evelyn Hockstein/Washington Post/Getty Images

You would think that those were involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, would have known that there would be consequences to their actions. Consequences like possible jail time, probation, or even a ban on their travel, but apparently not.

A second person charged in the attack on the capitol is now asking a federal judge for permission to leave the country – this time to Peru for his wedding.

A man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot filed a request to travel to Peru.

Troy Williams has been charged with several counts related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. And although he faces serious consequences for his actions, he’s hoping a federal judge will grant him permission to travel to Peru to marry his fiancée.

Williams told the court in his filing on Tuesday that his fiancé currently lives in Peru and asked for permission to travel there to get married. 

When interviewed by the FBI, Williams admitted to attending the Stop the Steal rally on January 6 and entering the Capitol, though he said he had “no intentions of entering the Capitol building until everyone went inside,” and only entered due to “herd mentality.”

Williams is not the first charged rioter who has asked to leave the country. On February 5, a federal judge granted Jenny Cudd’s request to travel to Mexico for an already planned work-bonding retreat. Directly after she breached the Capitol, Cudd told a local news outlet that she would “do it again”.

Cudd was granted permission to leave the country by Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump-appointed judge in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Original Story Published on February 4, 2021:

In what can only be described as peak white privilege, a woman that was involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked for permission to go on vacation in Mexico. Not only did she participate in an attempted coup against the United States, but we’re also in the middle of a pandemic that is devastating Mexican communities.

A suspect in the attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked for permission to vacation in Mexico.

Jenny Cudd, a Texas flower shop owner and unsuccessful mayoral candidate from Midland, wrote to a federal judge on Monday asking for permission to visit Mexico’s Riviera Maya (near Cancun), a four-day “bonding retreat” with her employees.

“Prior to the alleged offense at issue, Ms. Cudd planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees for the dates of February 18 through February 21, 2021, in Riviera Maya, Mexico,” her attorneys wrote. “This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.” 

“Ms. Cudd has no criminal history and is a United States citizen,” Cudd’s attorneys wrote, adding that she is “a small business owner in Midland, Texas and an established member of her community.

USA Today reported Tuesday that the request had been approved, but issued a correction Wednesday saying the federal magistrate had not given her permission for the Feb. 18-21 “work-related bonding retreat” to Riviera Maya with fellow employees and their spouses.

Cudd’s next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. A federal judge revoked her travel privileges outside the continental U.S. last month and ordered her not to travel to Washington unless it’s related to her case. If convicted on both charges, Cudd reportedly faces up to 18 months in prison and a $100,000 fine.

So, she storms the U.S. Capitol to overthrow democracy and wants a trip to Mexico in return?

Cudd, 36, is facing two misdemeanor charges in the Capitol siege: entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. She posted a 25-minute Facebook video detailing her actions that day, saying she and other Donald Trump supporters decided to “storm the Capitol” after alleging that then-Vice President Mike Pence “betrayed” her and other “patriots” there.

Cudd claimed she and others didn’t “vandalize anything,” but acknowledged being part of a group that broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. She later denied all wrongdoing to a Texas news station.

“I did not break any laws,” Cudd told KWES last month. “I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property.”

And she claims that she would do it again! “So what they’re trying to do is cancel me because I stood up for what it is that I believed in,” Cudd told KWES. “And I can tell you this – and I’ve told everybody this – I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Not to mention, the world is still in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and Mexico is no different.

As if storming the capitol wasn’t enough, Cudd also seems to forget (or simply not care) that the world is still battling the Coronavirus pandemic. Mexico has been hit particularly hard and although the country remains open to tourism, local hospitals are seeing record-breaking occupancy.

So the call remains for everyone to stay at home, including those who attempted a coup against the U.S.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Hundreds Of Street Rats Were Taken In By A Peruvian Man Who Trained Them To Do Tricks

Things That Matter

Hundreds Of Street Rats Were Taken In By A Peruvian Man Who Trained Them To Do Tricks

By February 9, 2021 at 5:29 pm
BY  | February 9, 2021 AT 5:29 pm
Screenshot via YouTube

Rats are such interesting creatures. They’re usually associated with dirt and disease, but they’re also some of the most popular animals on the internet.

Those who have been around rats for longer than a few seconds (hey, that’s how long it usually takes us before we run screaming!) know that they’re highly intelligent creatures.

And no one knows this fact better than Miguel Angel Silva, affectionately known as the “Rat Man of Peru“.

@dorelycaluasalvad

Yo haciendo malabares con mi ex 😂😂😂😂

♬ Dance Monkey – Tones And I

Recently, a TikTok went viral showing a man on the streets of Lima playing with a group of rats on the sidewalk. The video begins with what can only be described as a rat-version of Cirque du Soleil.

The man holds his finger out like a trapeze before one of his rat friends jumps onto his finger and flips around on it like a trapeze artist.

The video continues with the man crouched on the ground, his rats in an orderly line in front of him.

It’s immediately evident that these aren’t your ordinary rats–they’re super obedient. Trained, even.

To make things even more entertaining, the TikTok poster captioned the video with: “Yo haciendo malabares con mi ex.” (“Me playing games with my ex.”)

While the TikToker doesn’t identify the man, he is very-well known to locals. His name is Miguel Angel Silva, otherwise known as “Ratman”.

Silva has been covered extensively by different media channels for his abnormal lifestyle. Not only does he perform tricks with his rats on the street, but he also lives with them–around 100 of them, to be exact.

Silva, who is also a drummer in local rock bands, spends almost all of his time with the rats–he often has one on his shoulder as a travel companion. Camera crew have followed him as he goes about his normal day, running errands, playing music–all with a rat on his shoulder. They even eat from the same plates as him.

In various interviews, Silva has revealed that his love for rats started as a child, when he saved a rat from being killed from his friend. The rat ended up living in his roof for a while before he permanently befriended it. It was then that Ratman was born.

Silva says he loves rats because they are misunderstood creatures, shunned and abused by the public.

He acknowledges that many people judge him harshly for his lifestyle, thinking he is dirty and his home is unsanitary. But Silva says he keeps his rats clean, washing them everyday and making sure they’re never infected with dangerous parasites.

We’re glad Silva is following his dreams regardless of what people think. Hopefully, we’ll see him on the streets of Peru one day.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
animalsPeruTiktok

Capitol Insurrectionist Who Threatened to ‘Assassinate’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Been Arrested, Charged

Things That Matter

Capitol Insurrectionist Who Threatened to ‘Assassinate’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Been Arrested, Charged

By January 25, 2021 at 7:05 pm
BY  | January 25, 2021 AT 7:05 pm
Photos via Getty Images/Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

The FBI recently revealed a disturbing bit of news about one of the rioters who participated in the storming of the Capitol on January 6th.

According to an FBI affidavit, the rioter, whose name is Garret Miller, tweeted that he wanted to “assassinate” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Garret Miller responded to a tweet that AOC sent out on January 6th in the wake of the Capitol riots. The tweet was one word: “Impeach.” Miller responded to the tweet: “Assassinate AOC.”

But before he tweeted the death threat at the lawmaker, he defended his actions as well of the actions of his fellow insurrectionists, writing: “We acted in honor and we [were] not armed. We [were] gentle with the police. They murdered a child.”

The “child” he is ostensibly referring to in the above tweet is the 35-year-old San Diego woman, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol police officer when she was trying to climb through a window.

According to the FBI, Miller meticulously recorded his involvement with the riots on social media.

On his Facebook page, Miller posted a selfie of himself within the Capitol building wearing a Trump hat. Someone commented on the post: “bro you got in?! Nice!” to which Miller responded, “just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol.”

In response to this ironic piece of information, AOC tweeted out: “‘Just wanted to incriminate myself a little’…Well, you did!”

The FBI also alleges that Miller posted another death-threat–this one directed at the Capitol police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt–saying: “We going to get a hold of [the USCP officer] and hug his neck with a nice rope”. He also admitted on Instagram that he had a rope in his bag on the day of the insurrection.

Miller’s brazen public admissions to his treasonous actions stuck out to AOC as worth commenting on.

She wrote on Twitter: “On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed.”

AOC has previously opened up bout her experience being trapped in the Capitol when rioters breached the building.

In a recent Instagram live video, AOC confessed she “thought she was going to die” when rioters stormed the building. She also said that she didn’t feel comfortable gathering in a “secure extraction point” with other representatives because she didn’t trust her colleagues.

She believed that far-right Republican representatives might “disclose [her] location]” to the insurrectionists or “create opportunities to allow [her] to be hurt, kidnapped.”

“I didn’t even feel safe around other members of Congress, and to be kind of fending for yourself in that way is traumatizing,” she said. It seems like she had good reason to be afraid.

As for Garrett Miller, his lawyer says that he “regrets the acts he took in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump.”

Miller will face charges of threats and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. His hearing is set for Monday the 25th.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
AOCcapitol riotsFar-RightTrump Supporters