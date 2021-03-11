Things That Matter

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Third Round Of Stimulus Checks

By March 11, 2021 at 10:52 am
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Well, it’s official! Americans are set to get another round of stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by the House on Wednesday and will soon be signed into law by President Biden.

After the bill is signed into law, the IRS could begin delivering the checks within one to two weeks, based on the time frame for the previous round of checks — potentially as early as the weekend of March 13. But just who is qualified to receive the checks and will some in our community be left out this time around?

The American Rescue Plan will help get $1,400 stimulus checks into the hands of struggling American families.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the new COVID relief bill sometime this week. That would mean people could start seeing the $1,400 stimulus checks roll out later this month. After the bill is signed into law, the IRS could begin delivering the checks within one to two weeks, based on the time frame for the previous round of checks — potentially as early as the weekend of March 13.

“By next weekend, a couple making less than $160,000 could well have $2,800 deposited into their checking account,” Chris Krueger of Cowen & Co. said in an analyst note before the Senate approved the bill, which he had expected would occur this past weekend.

However, fewer Americans may receive checks in the third round of stimulus payments due to a change in the Senate’s version of the bill. Mr. Biden and moderate Democratic senators struck a deal that limits the number of households qualifying for the $1,400 checks. The revised limits would make millions of Americans ineligible for the payment.

So, who is actually eligible for this latest round of checks?

The new bill has been celebrated by anti-poverty and unemployment experts, who said the $1,400 checks as well as other provisions — such as an extension of the $300 per-week extra jobless aid for millions of unemployed people and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit for low-income households — will help families pay their bills and lift children out of poverty. Almost half of Americans are still experiencing financial pain one year after the pandemic shuttered the economy and caused massive layoffs, according to the Pew Research Center.

The latest round of stimulus checks will benefit fewer people this time around than the previous payments, but based upon income levels. Anyone who pays taxes in the United States as a resident is eligible for a stimulus payment under the American Rescue Plan. That includes non-citizens.

The bill directs the $1,400 direct payments to individuals earning up to $75,000, but cuts off eligibility for single people earning more than $80,000. For couples who file a joint federal income tax return, the phase-out begins at those making $150,000 and ends at $160,000. People who file their taxes as head of household will receive the full $1,400 if they earn less than $112,500, while the payments will be cut off for those earning more than $120,000.

For example, if you have overstayed your U.S. visa but pay tax in the United States using a Social Security number you may be eligible for stimulus payments. Also, anyone who has a green card is considered a legal permanent resident, and would be eligible for the stimulus payment.

Agencies Are Receiving A Shocking Amount Of Requests For Surrogates Who Won’t Get The COVID Vaccine

Agencies Are Receiving A Shocking Amount Of Requests For Surrogates Who Won’t Get The COVID Vaccine

By March 10, 2021 at 8:16 pm
March 10, 2021 AT 8:16 pm
MARTIN BUREAU / Getty

With the availability of coronavirus vaccines growing across the United States, want-to-be parents are searching for surrogates who have yet to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine. One of their bigger requests? They also want women who are willing to stay unvaccinated until they carry the parents’ children to term.

Surrogacy agencies are currently working to match vaccine-averse prospective parents with surrogates who are willing to stay unvaccinated. 

According to VICE, “for those with pregnancies already underway, the decision about whether to vaccinate is forcing surrogates and would-be parents into tough conversations. Pregnant people face higher risks of severe illness if they catch COVID-19—which could lead them to give birth too early.”

Recently, an agency based in California called Surrogate First, reported that nearly a quarter of their patrons have requested an unvaccinated surrogate. The report highlights that

“We had intended parents who did not want her [the surrogate] to have the vaccination, were worried about COVID, and they actually paid for her lost wages to not work the last three months” of her pregnancy, Mareko said. “It gave peace of mind to them and it allowed the surrogate not to have any type of financial hardship.”

According to reports, eager parents and surrogates have struggled to be on the same page about vaccines and safety since the pandemic.

“Intended parents already feel a lack of control over this pregnancy since they’re not physically carrying themselves,” Gayle Garrett, Surrogate Solutions’ founder told Vice. “They’re trusting another person to carry this pregnancy, and at the same time, they’re trusting someone else that she will adhere to the [COVID-19] guidelines.”

As of today, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, revealed that over 10,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated in the United States. In early February, Dr. Anthony Fauci underlined that there have been zero “red flags” when it comes to pregnancy and vaccines. Animal testing of mRNA vaccines, such as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, found zero impact on fertility or pregnancies.

Pfizer recently also announced that they would initiate another round of trials that would include 4,000 pregnant women.

COVID-19, health, pregnancy, women's health

Father Of Seven Died Of COVID But Recorded Emotional Video For His Kids Before He Passed

Things That Matter

Father Of Seven Died Of COVID But Recorded Emotional Video For His Kids Before He Passed

By March 9, 2021 at 7:54 pm
March 9, 2021 AT 7:54 pm
Ana Orozco / Facebook

Although many states are moving to reopen their economies, we are not yet out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this week, there are still more than 60,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 each and every day and almost 12,000 have died in March.

Among those victims is 35-year-old Charles “Charley” Torres, a father to seven children who, despite his condition, was able to record a farewell video to his kids before he passed away.

A Texas man lost his battle to COVID-19 and leaves behind seven kids.

Like so many families who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 virus, 35-year-old Charles “Charley” Torres leaves behind so many, including seven children (three children and four stepchildren.)

Two weeks before he died, as he struggled to breath, he said his goodbyes to his family in an emotional video. “I love you with all my heart. I love you so much,” Torres said in the powerful video. “Take care of your mother. I love you.”

There were times when his family thought he would beat COVID-19, but 30 days after he was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 15, he died. It was Valentine’s Day.

“He went in and never came out,” said his father, Alex Torres, during an interview KTRK-TV on Friday. “It’s like losing your shadow. No matter where you go, you have him backing you up all the time.”

His greater calling, said his parents, was family. He was a good husband to his wife Ana and father to his children and stepchildren. Three of them are under 6 years old. “He took them everywhere. He did everything with him.”

Torres is another victim in the nation’s battle against the pandemic.

Torres was from Manvel, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout in high school and became a firefighter with the Manvel Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #6403 and president of the Austin Diocese Knights on Bikes, a Knights of Columbus motorcycle outreach group.

More recently, he worked as a FEMA Disaster Assistance Specialist.
“He’s always been a servant. He’s done so many things for people,” said his mother, Joanie Torres. “We always say, ‘Charley’s heart is bigger than his body,’ and he’s just that type of person.”

Torres is among the almost 43,000 Texans who have died of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
His parents said he had underlying health conditions. As people of faith, they see his death as going home. The family has since set up a GoFundMe to help his children.

COVID-19, deaths, father