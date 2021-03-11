Things That Matter

Mexican Twitter Is Putting Zara On Blast After Brand Overcharges For Common Everyday Items

By March 11, 2021 at 7:23 pm
Twitter

Zara has a home store – which may come as a surprise to many in the U.S. – and the brand is under fire for its tone deaf offerings. The company recently featured a very common object found in many Mexican households but at a shockingly high price.

And, of course, Mexican Twitter erupted with delightful memes that perfectly skewer the popular brand.

Mexican Twitter delivers some incredible memes in response to Zara’s new home collection.

The drama all started when word began to spread that Zara Home was selling a loofah sponge – better known as a zacate in Mexico – for $300 pesos (about $15 USD). The problem is it looked like the exact same zacates that one can find in a local market for $10-$15 pesos. So, of course, people were outraged and took to making memes to put the brand on blast.

Mexican Twitter basically launched its own Zara Home catalogue, sharing their own takes on products that Zara Home may launch next. The memes make reference to popular products of Mexican popular culture, such as comales, showers, the blankets that are stamped with animal figures, the stone laundry stations that, in Mexico, are still widely used.

Here are some of the best:

With water still being scarce in towns across the country, and even in the capital Mexico City, many residents rely on two buckets to keep their showers short and quick.

Keep in mind a few buckets would probably run you a few dollars but keeping in line with Zara’s tone deaf pricing, users priced this “Eco-Shower Kit” at $1,199 pesos or about $60 USD.

The iconic blanket printed with giant tigers.

How many of you grew up with one of these blankets on the bed? Or maybe even hanging from a wall like a piece of art? This giant comfortor comes in all styles and colors but the wildlife prints seem to be the most popular and are legit iconic. So they made the perfect addition to the parodied Zara Home collection with an asking price of $7,499 pesos, or about $375 USD.

Who wouldn’t want a pair of acupuncture sandals?

Umm…these definitely do not look comfortable but we’re pretty sure some giant corporation would appropriate them and sell them at crazy high prices anyway.

We could all use an eco-friendly table leveler.

You sit down to dinner and everything goes rolling to one side thanks to your wobbly table. Well, Zara Home may offer this eco-friendly table leveler made out of paper towel and they’re a relative steal at just $450 pesos – about $22 USD.

There’s even multi-use Tupperware.

If you’re not already reusing your plastic containers and jars from things you buy that the supermarket, well then you’re just doing life all wrong. And of course Twitter would mock Zara Home by adding a reused, branded plastic container.

And the ubiquitous stone laundry sinks found on so many rooftops.

These stone laundry sinks are super common across Mexico, often found up on a rooftop or just off the kitchen. They’re used to do laundry and although they’ve fallen out of fashion in many other countries, Mexico still has tons of them. So, of course, it had to be included in the Zara Home collection at nearly $28,000 pesos – or $1,400 USD.

Bride Sparks Twitter Debate After Asking If It Was Rude To Serve Her Mother-In-Law Jersey Mike's At Her Wedding

Fierce

Bride Sparks Twitter Debate After Asking If It Was Rude To Serve Her Mother-In-Law Jersey Mike’s At Her Wedding

By March 10, 2021 at 8:07 pm
BY  | March 10, 2021 AT 8:07 pm
MANAN VATSYAYANA / Getty

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that when you get married you’re not just getting a partner, you’re getting a whole new family. Understanding this can mean all of the difference when it comes to the future of you and your new spouse. Those who get it will likely pursue their future with an understanding that compassion and love have to regularly extend to other members of their new family. Those who don’t… end up on Reddit with family woes.

One Reddit user recently posted a request for assurance that quickly went viral and comes with a pretty obvious family lesson to us all.

Reddit user, u/No-Permit-3219, recently posted in a subreddit in search of reassurance about a recent fall-out with her mother-in-law that occurred at her wedding.

AITA for giving my MIL a Jersey Mike’s sub? from AmItheAsshole

“AITA for giving my MIL a Jersey Mike’s sub?” the user asked r/AmItheA–hole, a subreddit posters can use to get an opinion as to whether their behavior makes them the “a–hole” or not. In the post, the user detailed how her new family is being “torn apart” by her decision to provide her mother-in-law with a Jersey Mike’s sub at her wedding.

“I’ll start off by saying I don’t really have issues with my MIL. she can be a bit needy and demanding, but she isn’t a bad person,” she kicked off the post. “FIL on the other hand is horrible, and his main trigger is when he doesn’t think we ‘respect him’ or treat his wife right. We got married recently, and I wanted to serve my favorite foods at the wedding, lemon chicken and lemon cake. I was aware that not all guests would like that, but I felt that it was my day, and the less food options we had, the cheaper it was. For the average guest, I figured they could just live with it, but I didn’t want my MIL to starve and she HATEs lemon, can’t even put it in her mouth without gagging.

“I was trying to think of something she would eat that was cheap and easy. I know the buffalo chicken cheesesteak at Jersey Mike’s is her fave fast food meal, and I had a box of M&M’s for her. She did give me a weird look, but she ate it. Also I had it delivered, so it wasn’t just sitting there and getting soggy. FIL was furious. He said that I am selfish and disrespected him and his wife. He went on a rant about how tacky it was to have a wedding and not take the family into consideration, and that I wasted his money. MIL did tell him to stop yelling, but he called me a bitch on my wedding day.

“Now FIL is demanding an apology and his golden child isn’t speaking to me. Their other child is on my side, and MIL said she isn’t going to cause drama, but she does think it was disrespectful, and she would never do that with her own MIL. My husband is totally on my side, and I asked some bridesmaids, who feel like I did nothing wrong, and I was gracious to even get her something.”

Users on Reddit labeled the poster TA for her decision but Twitter users had a different opinion.

“It’s her favorite fast food meal, which is quite different from her favorite food,” one user on Twitter commented. “I prefer McDonald’s over Burger King or Wendy’s but would be pretty surprised to have a Big Mac and some candy served to me at my child’s FORMAL wedding that I paid for.”

The Daughter In Law with a Jersey Mike’s-loving mother-in-law went onto underline that even though her future parents-in-law were paying for the wedding she never broached the topic of a dinner menu.

Reddit User

Fortunately, the Reddit user has come to terms with the fact that she failed miserably and texted her mother-in-law an apology.

Reddit User

Here’s hoping that this Reddit user finds a way to turn her self-made sour lemonade into something sweet.

Women In Mexico Marched For International Women's Day And Things Got Violent

Things That Matter

Women In Mexico Marched For International Women’s Day And Things Got Violent

By at 12:58 pm
BY  | March 10, 2021 AT 12:58 pm
PEDRO PARDO / AFP via Getty Images

March 8 is International Women’s Day. It is a day to celebrate women but in Mexico it is a protest against the rampant femicide gripping the country. Women marched against the femicide this year and things turned violent when police clashed with protesters.

March 8 has a different meaning in Mexico.

Women in Mexico took to the streets to protest the rampant femicides that are devastating the country. According to the New York Times, femicides in Mexico have been increasing in recent years. There was a 10 percent increase from 2018 to 2019 with a total of 1,006 incidents of reported femicide.

In 2017, there were seven femicides a day and by 2019 the number had jumped to 10.

“Women are demanding a shift of paradigm and nothing less,” Estefanía Vela, executive director of Intersecta, told the New York Times. “These are not only hashtags. These are students protesting at the universities, and mothers demanding justice for their daughters.”

People on social media are amplifying the cause by sharing what is happening.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made it a part of his presidency to downplay the extent of the crisis. At times, AMLO has gone on record dismissing claims of widespread femicide in Mexico.

“I’m going to give you another fact, which doesn’t mean that violence against women doesn’t exist, because I don’t want you all to misinterpret me,” AMLO said during a daily morning presser in May. “Ninety percent of those calls that serve as your base are false, it’s proven.”

Women are not allowing for the narrative of false reports to persist and are standing up to highlight the crisis. People are criticizing AMLO and his administration for seemingly turning a blind eye to the deadly crisis.

This year’s protest had more anger after the death of Ingrid Escamilla.

Escamilla was murdered in February 2020 by her domestic partner. Her body was mutilated by the attacker in a violent way. The press ran the photos of her body on the front page and sparked anger around the world. After being murdered, her body was displayed for the public to see and people are tired of women being treated so poorly.

“He was supposed to represent a change and it turns out that he is not,” Xóchitl Rodríguez, a member of Feminasty, told the New York Times. “The fact that you wake up in the morning and your president cannot reassure you on what specific actions he is taking to deal with the issue, is outrageous.”

READ: Radical Feminists Have Seized Control of a Federal Building in Mexico in Protest of the Government’s Apathy Towards Rampant Femicide

