Scientists In Argentina Discover Fossils From What They Call One Of The World’s Largest Land Animals Ever

By March 8, 2021 at 9:30 am
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Scientists have unearthed in Argentina’s Patagonian wilderness fossils of what may be the oldest-known member of the dinosaur group known as titanosaurs that includes the largest land animals in Earth’s history.

The discovery is significant since it appears that these mega-large dinosaurs may have lived on Earth sooner than we thought, and that they may have originated from the Southern Hemisphere.

The fossils found in Argentina are from the Ninjatitan, thought to live on Earth more than 140 million years ago.

Scientists have unearthed fossils of what may be the oldest-known member of the dinosaur group known as titanosaurs, known as Ninjatitan. The dinosaur’s incomplete skeletal remains were discovered in Argentina’s Patagonian wilderness, south of the city of Neuquen. 

The creature was named after Argentine paleontologist Sebastian Apesteguia, nicknamed “El Ninja,” and technician Rogelio Zapata, according to AFP.

“It is the oldest record known, not only from Argentina but worldwide,” study lead author Pablo Gallina, a researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research of Argentina (CONICET), told Reuters.

“This discovery is also very important for the knowledge of the evolutionary history of sauropods because the fossil records of the Early Cretaceous epoch, in around 140 million years ago, are really very scarce throughout the world,” he said in a statement.

At a length of about 65 feet (20 meters), Ninjatitan was a large dinosaur, but much smaller than later titanosaurs such as Argentinosaurus that reached a length of around 115 feet (35 meters). The researchers also said the presence of such an early titanosaur in Patagonia supports the idea that titanosaurs originated in the Southern Hemisphere.

Titanosaurs were likely the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth.

An artist's conception of the Ninjatitan zapatai dinosaur, which roamed the Earth some 140 million years ago.
Credit: Jorge Gonzalez / INAH

Titanosaurs are a group of long-necked, plant-eating dinosaurs that may have been the largest animals ever to walk the Earth, according to Reuters. Known as Ninjatitan zapatai, the recently discovered animal was about 66 feet in length and had a long neck and tail, Sci-News said. 

The new discovery meant titanosaurs lived longer ago than previously thought – at the beginning of the Cretaceous era that ended with the demise of the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago.

Titanosaurs are part of a larger dinosaur group called sauropods that includes others with similar body designs such as Brontosaurus and Diplodocus that lived in North America during the Jurassic Period, which preceded the Cretaceous Period.

Argentine Rapper Ecko to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Días de Gallos’

By February 24, 2021 at 11:28 am
COURTESY OF WARNERMEDIA & HBO MAX

Rising Argentine rapper Ecko will make his acting debut in the upcoming HBO Max series Días de Gallos. He shared the good news this week about the project that hits close to home.

Días de Gallos will focus on rappers who come up through freestyle battles.

“This series is a snapshot of the world I come from, the world of freestyle,” Ecko said in a statement. “I am very comfortable telling this story. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a great cast and production team.”

Like Ecko mentioned, Días de Gallos will be a scripted series showcasing the world of freestyle rap battles. He’s currently shooting the show in Bueno Aires, Argentina, with other confirmed castmates Ángela Torres and Tomás Wicz. Días de Gallos will premiere on HBO Max in June.

Ecko is one of Argentina’s leading trap rappers.

With a Latin trap movement happening within Argentina, Ecko has emerged as one of the country’s leading rap artists. He broke through in 2017 thanks to his hit “Dorado,” which has over 51 million views on YouTube. Ecko later followed that up with “Rebota,” the club banger he shares with other Argentine rappers like KHEA, Seven Kayne, and Iacho.

The 21-year-old artist has been building off that momentum, especially in 2020. Last November, Ecko released his EP Young Golden. For the EP’s lead single, he teamed up with Cazzu, Argentina’s top female trap artist, for the sensual collaboration “Cama Vacia.”

On Young Golden, Ecko collaborated with more of Latin music’s biggest hip-hop acts. He worked with Puerto Rican rapper Brytiago and Dominican singer Amenazzy for “QDLQQ” and Boricua trap pioneer Eladio Carrión in “Baila.”

An Old Video Of To TV Hosts Debating Whether The Moon Is A Planet Or A Star Has Twitter Twisted

By February 4, 2021 at 4:23 pm
Getty Images / Apexphotos

To be a star or a planet? That is the question.

Or at least, it was The Question that made heads roll a few years ago and has begun to do again thanks to a revival of an old video.

Six years ago, in 2015 a QVC segment went viral after designer Isaac Mizrahi and his co-host Shawn Killinger got into a heated debate about whether the moon was a star or a planet. Little did they know that the moon, well, it’s actually just a moon.

Now, six years later, the old segment is making waves again.

Mizrahi and Killinger started the strange debate in a clip that is surfacing again on Twitter.

The clip starts out with Killinger holding up a shirt made of green, white, and blue colors before declaring, “This is what we call emerald, but really it’s more of a seafoam.” She then goes onto point out that “it almost kinda looks like what the earth looks like when you’re a bazillion miles away from the planet moon.”

Then in the familiar way that we’ve all done after realizing we might have made a mistake, Shawn mutters the phrase again, contemplating. “The planet moon.”

Not picking up on her hesitations, Isaac agrees “The planet moon.” Copping to her mistake, Shawn asks “Isn’t the moon a star?”

“The moon is a planet, darling,” Isaac replies before pulling his co-host into a sixty-two-second-long debate in which Isaac insists the moon is a planet. “The moon is such a planet I can’t even stand it,” he even declares at one point. In reaction, Shawn attempts to support her argument by going through the planets in our solar system. Unfortunately, she doesn’t get very far and names Earth, Uranus, Saturn, and “the one with the rings.”

This is when Shawn then comes to the conclusion that the Sun is a star too but Isaac quickly replies that “We don’t know what the sun is” meaning that “us” as in the whole world doesn’t know.

The whole thing is only resolved once someone off-camera confirms what most of us all already know, the moon is not a star, a planet, but a natural satellite.

Much to Shawn and Isaac’s chagrin of course.

“A natural satellite? What’s that mean? I don’t like that at all,” Shawn asks suspiciously. “A natural satellite,” Isaac replies, adding. “But things live on it. That means it’s a planet.”

Fortunately, the hosts move on with the show to sell their shirts, but fans on Twitter have yet to forget.

Someone even animated the entire sequence.

