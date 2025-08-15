Let’s get something straight: the new Dos Equis and Fuerza Regida fashion collab isn’t just a capsule drop. It’s part of Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso, a bold campaign that celebrates unapologetic self-expression through music, art, and fashion.

“Working with Dos Equis to build this movement has been so inspiring, and we’re excited to show our fans the next chapter of our partnership through these unique pieces that really embody the unapologetic spirit of the ‘Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso’ campaign,” said JOP of Fuerza Regida.

Designed in collaboration with acclaimed Mexican-American creatives Jose “IMAGINE” Trasviña and Bryan Escareño, this limited-edition line is where style meets cultura, and every piece tells a story louder than words.

Here’s why this isn’t just merch:

1. Beyond fashion, it’s Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso in Every Stitch

This collection takes the unapologetic energy behind the “Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso” campaign and turns it into wearable art. This isn’t just about looking good; it’s about owning your space, speaking your truth, and showing up authentically. Each design reflects that fearless mindset, rooted in Mexican-American identity and self-expression.

2. Cultura meets high fashion rooted in comunidad

The collection brings the energy of Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso into the world of fashion, fusing Mexican-American identity with unapologetic design. Created in collaboration with Jose “IMAGINE” Trasviña and Bryan Escareño, the pieces go beyond standard merch, each one reflects Fuerza Regida’s unapologetic spirit and the campaign’s message of bold self-expression through cultura, style, and storytelling.

3. Self-expression through música, cultura, and identity

Every piece in this collection speaks to the heart of Fuerza Regida’s movement, using style as a way to express who you are and where you come from. It’s about showing up fully, celebrating our roots through music, fashion, and art, and making space for bold voices. Whether you’re switching between Spanglish or blasting corridos in your headphones, this is about feeling seen and styled on your own terms.

4. Proceeds go to a cause chosen by Fuerza Regida and Dos Equis

This drop also gives back. Proceeds from the collab will benefit a charity personally chosen by Fuerza Regida, making sure the impact hits where it counts. You’re not just copping a limited-edition fit; you’re supporting real communities and causes that matter.

“Being able to give back to an organization like the MAOF through this campaign is extremely rewarding given the direct impact it makes on the community that raised and supports us to this day,” said JOP of Fuerza Regida.

5. Exclusive, bold, and built for the real ones

Now, remember, this isn’t fast fashion; it’s here and then it’s gone. This drop is limited-edition, meaning only the boldest will get their hands on it. It’s exclusive, loud, and made for the fans who aren’t afraid to take up space and rock their roots in style.

From bold design to real impact, this drop is louder than words, a true reflection of Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso and the power of self-expression.

Snag your limited-edition Dos Equis x Fuerza Regida piece before it’s gone, and step into your Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso era.

Tap in at https://www.dosequis.com/en-us/music/