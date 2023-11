Muere bebé argentino-israelí secuestrado por Hamas en Gaza

‏The entire Bibas family was abducted to Gaza. Thirty four year old Yarden, thirty two year old Shiri, four year old Ariel and 10 month old Kfir were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. On the morning of Saturday October 7th, after the slaughter began, the family contacted worried relatives. Yarden wrote “We are in the safe room, I hear shooting and I am afraid.” At 09:45 he wrote that terrorists had entered their home, and then contact was lost. A video on social media showed Shiri and her two children being abducted to Gaza. ‏Yarden is a sensitive and loving father and husband. Shiri is a strong and protective mother. Fun-loving four year old Ariel is an energetic redhead, and Kfir, only 10 months old, has his whole life ahead. The family dog was found shot dead in the garden. ‏Bring the Bibas family home, now! #bringthemhomenow #istandwithisrael #israelgaza #arielbibas #israel🇮🇱 #kfirbibas