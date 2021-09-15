This Easy Colombian Calentado Breakfast Recipe Warms My Heart Before Warming My Belly

Latinx Heritage Month

This recipe takes me back to my family apartment where my mom would cook up delicious smells in the kitchen and music would play in the background. Calentado was a staple in my Colombian household growing up and I always think it’s delicious. It’s the perfect recipe for my “I just moved out on my own” fridge that always seems to be missing at least one ingredient to any recipe. I think what makes this recipe most special is how you can work with the amounts of food you have or prefer, it’s not too strict! It’s so simple but delicious. And after moving out, it’s more than just a meal — it’s a piece of home when I’m feeling homesick. Calentado will warm your belly and your heart and should be a serious contender anytime you need to make a lot of breakfast for a group of your friends or familia.

Ingredients:

2 Frozen arepas

1 Tbs of vegetable oil

1 Tomato

1 Green onion

Salt

Pepper

2 Eggs

1/2 Cup of rice

1/4 Cup of chorizo

Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add frozen arepa to a parrilla on low-medium heat to defrost on the stove.

Finely chop green onions and tomatoes. When the oil is heatened cook onions and tomatoes together, season with salt and pepper. Saute till softened, then add the eggs in and slowly scramble them.

Make sure you’re watching your arepa, at this point you may want to flip if it’s toasted. Keep stirring eggs to prevent sticking. When eggs are mostly cooked, add in the rice, beans, and chorizo (or other meat protein)

Finish toasting arepa while the egg blend cooks together. Take arepa off the stove and add butter and salt. Serve alongside egg mixture and a cafecito and quest fresco (optional!). Enjoy your breakfast!

Watch my video tutorial below:

