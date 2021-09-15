Hey mitú fam, it’s your boy Mike and it’s time for another edition of Mike’s Likes! If this is your first time joining us, then bienvenidos! If this is not your first time, then welcome back! If you forgot how Mike’s Likes works, essentially yours truly will show you different places or things that I, well… like! Today’s spot that I want to share with you has a special place in my heart since it revolves around one of my first true loves: cafecito.

From a very young age, we were allowed to take a sip from our parents’ cup of café and now por eso estamos como estamos and we can’t get enough of this power drink from the gods.

Over the years, we’ve learned that there’s never a bad time for a cup of cafecito. Right?

If you’ve ever been at a family gathering and the tía hosting starts asking people “cafecito?”, then you know what I’m talking about! Then after you’ve been offered that cup of liquid gold you think to yourself ”I know it’s 8 pm and I’ll be going to bed soon but who am I to turn down a delicious cup of cafecito?”

Okay enough of the walk down cafecito memory lane, let me tell you all about this amazing coffee shop called, El Cielito Cafe.

This coffee shop located in the town of South Gate has it all! Amazing drinks, delicious treats, fresh beans, and good vibes. Their menu has something for everyone, so whether you’re a coffee or tea drinker the baristas at El Cielito Cafe got your back!

When checking out a new coffee shop, it might be a little overwhelming trying to figure out what to order, well let me help steer you in the right direction and show you some of my likes from El Cielito Cafe!

My first pick is actually something that turns you into a barista. Well not really, but almost… and it’s whole bean bags of coffee! Whether you like coffee from a traditional coffee maker or you enjoy a nice fresh press these beans will do the job. They have roasts from different Latin American countries so you can try beans from a different country every time you purchase a bag. Pick one up next time you visit to up your cafecito game when la visita comes to visit.

If you aren’t a big fan of coffee then do not worry, we think this drink might be right up your alley. This is the MexiMatcha! In addition to tasting amazing, it also looks amazing and reps the Mexican flag with the green, white and red layers. If you love matcha lattes and strawberries then I think you’ll love the MexiMatcha!

If you’re a fan of Selena then this is all you! This is the Como La Flor Latte inspired by the queen herself and yes your eyes do not deceive you, those are rose petals on top. The best part is that those roses are edible. So on top of this latte being delicious, it is beautiful and ready to be shown off on the gram.

Bueno mitú familia, those are my likes from El Cielito Cafe! But these picks are not even scratching the surface of what this café has to offer. There are so many other delicious treats like their flans and tres leches cakes. They even have seasonal drinks as well like the rompope latte for the fall. Show them some love and check out more of what they have to offer at @elcielitocafe! And next time you’re thinking of going on a cafecito run make sure you think of El Cielito Cafe!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com