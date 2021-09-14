These 15 Content Creators Were Just Named The 2021 Latinx TikTok Trailblazers And Here’s Why You Should Be Following Them

Latinx Heritage Month

TikTok has quickly become the go-to spot for anything and everything pop culture. The number of beauty and cooking hacks I’ve learned on that app is literally life changing. But TikTok is also an incredible tool to connect with our community, no matter what you’re into.

Thankfully, there is an entire community of Latinx TikTokers taking the social network by storm, and using the platform to elevate Black and Brown voices in the worlds of beauty, pop culture, cooking, family, and so much more.

That’s why it’s our honor to debut TikTok’s 2021 Latinx Trailblazers who are bringing representation and life to our community in the most incredible ways possible.

The self-proclaimed Moreno Bello’s TikTok skits of growing up Dominican are pure gold. They

are as funny as they are relatable and he’s definitely making us feel seen. The first generation Dominican-American from Brooklyn, New York turned to TikTok as a way to express himself and loves sharing his culture with the world. With funny skits, crazy characters and dance, Bryan uses his talents to spread laughter, joy y todo lo bello de ser domincano.

@candylover89official – Makeup & Beauty

Angelica Torres, better known as CandyFire89, is a bilingual content creator helping spread positivity while giving us makeup looks that are pure fire. Torres came to the mainland U.S. from Puerto Rico at the age of 11 and launched her own business at just 16. Angelica aspires to inspire others in the Latinx community and beyond. Thank you Queen!

@hellotefi – Pop Culture & Comedy

If you want the tea on the latest and greatest celeb news and you want it hot, then look no further. This Chisme Queen tells it like it is and couldn’t be more hilarious. Tefi was born and raised in Miami and has a way with turning the daily happenings in Hollywood into fun and engaging storytelling. From 90’s nostalgia to the top shows on Netflix, Tefi unpacks it all with the perfect recipe of humor, honesty, and a dash of real advice.

@iamsofiabella – Teaching & Lifestyle

If I had a teacher that was as fun as Teacher Sofia and also listened to Bad Bunny I can’t help but think my whole academic experience would have been way more epic. Sofia Bella is the third grade teacher (and viral TikToker) that shares a peak into her daily life as a teacher as well as her world travels in pursuit of visiting every continent.

@leogonzall – Lifestyle & Comedy

@leogonzall This is how reporters be acting before and after being LIVE on TV 😂 — produced by: @jowiitv 🐐 ♬ original sound – Leo González

Leo Gonzalez is the very relatable TikToker we all should be following. Based in Los Angeles, Gonzalez creates short skits based around different characters and situations – everything from news reporters to your average grocery store employee – but he also focuses on his primary character, “Junior.”

It’s the fun, single aunt for me. Alexia’s hilarious videos of growing up Latina are on point. The 23-year-old recently graduated from college, where she got her start on TikTok by using the app as a creative outlet to express her humor. She is a proud Boricua and loves to represent that in all that she does.

@jonnym0rales – Family & Food

Jonny Morales brings us light-hearted comedic lifestyle videos that highlight the cultural diversity found not only in our communities but also within our own families. He makes it a point to celebrate his Mexican heritage with popular content that showcases Hispanic dishes, snacks, music, traditions and more, but he also includes his Mexican mother and American girlfriend. Jonny encourages his fans to share their culture with their own friends, and not fear the cultural barriers that come with the task.

@juixxe – Activism & Fundraising

TikToker Jésus shows us all how just going a little bit out of your way can greatly impact the lives of others in a big way. The first generation Mexican immigrant is using his platform to give back to the Latino community. He collects donations from his followers to help support street vendors. In the past year he has given out over $110,000 in cash donations to vendors throughout Southern California.

@msnewslady – Broadcast Journalism & Lifestyle

@msnewslady Reply to @moises_ven10 Sí. no se entiende mi Español para nada 🤷🏾‍♀️ ♬ original sound – JR

Jeannette Reyes is a morning anchor at FOX5 in Washington D.C. and the daughter of Dominican immigrants raised in Rhode Island. She is showing up for all the Afro-Latinxs out there with tips to keep you looking snatched and living your best life. She uses TikTok in both Spanish and English to educate her followers about what it means to be a first-generation American who’s proud of her Latino roots.

All single parents are superheroes, but this single gay dad of three is slaying the parenting game and he’s bringing us along one TikTok video at a time. José Rolón is raising his family in New York City and is considered a new voice in the Latinx and LGBTQ+ space bridging the gap between both cultures while remaining relatable to all families. His TikToks landed him on the cover of Parents Latina Magazine, the first time ever for a gay Latinx father. He has appeared on the TODAY Show, Univision, Telemundo, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Morning America, and more.

@saltycocina – Food & Cooking

Ana is the very relatable mother and abuelita that pretty much all of us know or even have in our own lives. She turned to TikTok to share her traditional childhood recipes, with the goal of creating a visual cookbook for her children so that she’d always be able to guide them in the kitchen.

@thealgorythm – Fashion Analysis & Trend Forecasts

Don’t have time to be constantly on the look-out for the latest trends? Yea, neither do we. Enter Agustina. As an Argentinian immigrant, Agustina utilizes her worldly POV to provide cultural context to the latest fashion trends while promoting emerging fashion talent (especially Latin American designers).

Since December 2020, she’s been on TikTok sharing her passion for trends, and since then she’s been recognized by Teen Vogue as an expert trend forecaster!

@thejourneyofabravewoman – Lifestyle & Disability Advocacy

Wheelchair advocate Marcela Marañon shows us that you can thrive no matter what life throws at you. When she was just 20-years-old, she survived a fatal accident that killed her boyfriend and left her paralyzed with a lower leg amputation. She’s traveling the world and has even climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro – the first disabled Latina woman to achieve this milestone! Marcela lives in Texas with her daughter Mikaela and it’s clear nothing can stop this fierce Latina!

@vanessafpena – Comedy & Lifestyle

This 19-year-old Venezuelan nonbinary TikToker is showing us all what it looks like to be true to ourselves and what we stand for. They love to tell stories to make their fans laugh, and they post relatable content about growing up Latinx, and they are all about spreading positivity and encouraging people to always be unapologetically themselves!

@vicblends – Motivational Speaking

Victor Fontanez is a 22-year-old celebrity barber and entrepreneur with mad skills in and out of the barber shop. He’s using his voice to motivate and inspire people in his community and beyond. Known as VicBlends, he is the personal barber for stars like Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Trae Young and many more. The work he is most proud of is giving free haircuts to strangers in public, as well as philanthropic endeavors in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Who are some of your favorite Latinx creators on TikTok?

