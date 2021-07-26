Zion Y Lennox Celebrate 20 Years With ‘El Sistema’ Album: Our 5 Favorite Songs

Latidomusic

Zion y Lennox are back with their new album El Sistema. The Puerto Rican duo celebrates 20 years since coming together as two of reggaeton’s most memorable voices. The pioneers in the genre team up with rising stars like Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, and Sech. Latido Music has picked five of our favorite songs on Zion y Lennox’s latest LP.

“Estrella”

With the release of the El Sistema album, Zion y Lennox also premiered the music video for “Estrella.” Even though the LP features multiple collaborations, this alluring love song proves that Zion y Lennox can hold it down on their own. With their loving lyrics, the duo makes the listener feel like a star.

“No Me Llama” with Myke Towers

Zion y Lennox’s classic reggaeton meets the new school of Myke Towers in “No Me Llama.” The duo sings about an ex-lover who cheated and wants to come back into their lives. That’s not happening on their watch. Towers backs up Zion y Lennox with his cool-as-ice verse.

“Diosa” with Rauw Alejandro

After Zion y Lennox featured on Rauw Alejandro’s “Química,” he returns by featuring on the duo’s track “Diosa.” Zion y Lennox are known for their charming love songs and Alejandro takes it to the next level with his magical touch. This trio of artists knows how to make their listener feel like a diosa.

“Gota Gota” with El Alfa

In “Gota Gota,” Zion y Lennox teamed up with rising Dominican rapper El Alfa. They blend Dominican dembow with reggaeton music, which results in a beast of a club banger. We definitely need more music from these three artists in the future.

“Te Mueves” with Natti Natasha

From the love songs on El Sistema, “Te Mueves” is the most captivating. Zion y Lennox teamed up with Dominican reggaetona Natti Natasha. She gives the beautiful collaboration a much-needed feminine touch. For those hoping to find love on the dance floor, this is your anthem.

