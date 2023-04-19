Latin Music Star Prince Royce Hospitalized Just Before The Latin AMAs

crema

Prince Royce has had a stressful few days. From taping The Voice Chile to an emergency admission, it’s been a long plane ride to Las Vegas.

However, the singer will bring the week to a close at the 2023 edition of the Latin American Music Awards, where he is one of the night’s honorees.

A medical scare

Prince Royce announced on his social media that he had suffered a severe health crisis. In images shared on social media, we can see the artist in a hospital bed in Santiago de Chile.

“This week has been quite difficult for me,” confessed the singer-songwriter of Dominican descent. He explained he had an allergic reaction.

“I want to thank my colleagues and the production of The Voice Chile for their patience and professionalism and the hospital in Chile for their attention. Thank God I feel much better and hope to fulfill all the plans for this week. I love you all very much”.

The photos reveal that the reaction was intense and worrisome enough for the doctors to admit him

Royce did not reveal what caused his allergy, but an attack of that magnitude sometimes includes respiratory and digestive problems.

Unfortunately, the prince of Bachata will not be able to rest

For some months now, Royce has been working in Chile. He is one of the four coaches in the first season of the singing contest “La Voz.” His opponents are Chilean artist Francisca Valenzuela, singer-songwriter Beto Cuevas, and Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma.”

Prince Royce is scheduled to perform at the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs), where he will be one of the most recognized artists this Thursday night. He has been chosen to receive the “Pioneer Award.”

Finally, Prince Royce will premiere his new song “Me enRD,” a beautiful traditional bachata, on the show

And as if that weren’t enough, the singer, who already has nine Latin AMAs under his belt, has nominations for the Collaboration Of The Year and Best Tropical Collaboration for “Te Espero” with Maria Becerra and Best Artist – Tropical.

Univision Network will broadcast this year’s awards for the first time. In previous years, the awards ceremony had been aired by Telemundo.

With 11 nominations, Bad Bunny is the most recognized artist, followed by Daddy Yankee with nine.

