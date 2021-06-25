Nu Music Fridays: Rauw Alejandro, Nio Garcia with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Sofia Reyes and More

Latidomusic

Nio Garcia makes “AM” even hotter with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Mexico meets Puerto Rico in Sofia Reyes and Pedro Capó’s new duet, Rauw Alejandro’s album is one of the best released this year and more. Check out our full list of releases for the week of June 25 below.

Nio Garcia, J Balvin, Bad Bunny – AM Remix

“Te Boté” singer Nio García had one of the hottest songs out with “AM” and recruited none other than heavy-hitters J Balvin and Bad Bunny for “AM Remix,” which is now an even stronger contender for Song of the Summer. Adding Balvin and Bunny to this remix is maybe a sign that the follow-up to the Oasis album is on the way? Let’s cross our fingers!

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa album

Popstar Rauw. After the release of the top Latin song in the world with “Todo De Ti,” Rauw Alejandro sets his sights on global stardom with his new album Vice Versa, which shows the Reggaeton and R&B singer take on different sounds and deliver one of the best releases of the year so far. Read our review here.

Sofia Reyes ft. Pedro Capó – “Casualidad”

Summer vibes are in full motion. Mexican singer Sofía Reyes recruits Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó for a perfect Pop-meets-La-Playa anthem with “Casualidad”.

Andrekza – “Tom y Jerry”

Tom y Jerry, but not the cartoon. Venezuelan singer Andrekza, the first woman signed to Steve Aoki’s Latin music label, Dim Mak En Fuego, released “Tom y Jerry,” a trippy-EDM infused pop single that wants to take you on a journey out of this world and has the visuals to match the vibe.

Mariah Angeliq, Bad Gyal, Maria Becerra – “Bobo”

The United Nations of Perreito. Puerto Rican singer Mariah Angeliq samples TLC’s “No Scrubs” for her new single “Bobo” with Spanish singer Bad Gyal and Argentinian rising star Maria Becerra.

Farruko – “Pepas”

Farru isn’t slowing down. The Puerto Rican Reggaeton singer goes EDM in his new single “Pepas,” following up the announcement of his upcoming tour La 167.

Boza – “En La Luna”

The moon is the hottest destination this Summer. Panamanian singer Boza released his new single “En La Luna,” a follow-up to his successful hits “Hecha Pa Mi” and “Ella.” Watch our interview with Boza here.

Chesca – “Calor”

Qué Calor indeed. As if this Summer wasn’t hot enough, Puerto Rican singer Chesca released “Calor”, paired with a Flashdance-esque music video that will get the temperature rising. Check out our exclusive interview with Chesca here.

LATENIGHTJIGGY, Mozart La Para – “Baecation”

What a vibe! American-born Trinidadian singer LATENIGHTJIGGY brings the bilingual tropical vibes in his new single “Baecation” with Dominican artist Mozart La Para.

Manuel Medrano – “Nenita”

¡Qué romántico! Colombian singer Manuel Medrano gets lovey-dovey in his new Pop single “Nenita,” which is bound to be dedicated by lovers everywhere.

David Bisbal, Luis Fonsi – “Dos Veces”

Icon showdown. Spanish singer David Bisbal recruits Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi for Latin Pop anthem “Dos Veces”. Watch the playful music video for “Dos Veces” above.

Mabiland – “Wow”

Stan Mabiland. Colombian rising singer Mabiland shows her lyrical ability in her new single “Wow,” which touches on different topics including Colombia’s current anti-government protests.

Polimá Westcoast – Las Crónicas de Ngangu II EP

Spaceship Poli. Chilean Trap star Polimá Westcoast released his latest EP, Las Crónicas de Ngangu. Taking inspiration from his Chilean and Angolan roots, Polimá covers different themes in his songs, including Black Lives Matter.

Dylan Fuentes, Daramola – ARENA EP

Music is global. Back in May, we had here at mitú the exclusive announcement for Arena EP. Colombian singer Dylan Fuentes and Nigerian producer Daramola are blending their cultures and their sounds for this 6-track EP that is honestly a vibe.

Vanessa Zamora feat Caloncho – “Optemos”

Choose happiness. Mexican singer Vanessa Zamora returns with her beautiful pop single “Optemos” with Caloncho, which talks about choosing joy and happiness over anything.

Elena Rose – “Picachu”

Un abrazo. Venezuelan singer-songwriter Elena Rose released the bilingual pop single “Picachu,” a follow-up to “Pimienta”. “The intention behind Picachu is that the person who listens to the song feels that I am giving them a hug from my soul,” Elena shared.

The Marias – CINEMA album

The day is finally here! The Marias released their long-anticipated album CINEMA and the music video for “Calling U Back,” which plays out exactly like a movie.

