Maluma Steals Scott Disick’s Date In “Sobrio” Music Video

Latidomusic

Colombian superstar Maluma is back with his new single “Sobrio.” The incredible music video is an all-star affair with appearances from Saweetie, Scott Disick, and Quincy Brown.

Earlier this week, Maluma was in a “beef” with Scott Disick.

What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine? https://t.co/eAMbaa8zRa — MALUMA (@maluma) July 6, 2021

Maluma started teasing “Sobrio” earlier this week on Twitter with Disick, who is most known as the ex of Kourtney Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to be in a beef with Maluma. “Wtf with this guy Maluma,” Disick wrote on Twitter. Now it’s revealed that this “beef” plays out in the “Sobrio” music video.

Maluma reunited with his “Hawái” co-writers for “Sobrio.”

Like with his global smash “Hawái,” Maluma co-wrote “Sobrio” with hit-makers Édgar Barrera and Kevyn “Keityn” Cruz. Following his tropical detour in 7 Días En Jamaica, he returns to his reggaeton-pop roots. After a breakup, Maluma tries to drink the heartbreak away. Instead, he gets liquid courage to try to right his wrongs over the phone. Maluma channels that messy situation that everyone’s been in into a beautifully vulnerable bop.

There’s a Michael Jackson vibe to the “Sobrio” music video.

The music video for “Sobrio” was directed by Maluma’s longtime collaborator Jessy Terrero. Like in the song, Maluma drinks too much and he puts on a tipsy performance for Disick, Saweetie, Brown, and Shanina Shaik. In the gratify-defying moves and Maluma’s sleek style, there are elements of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” clip. Maluma’s messiness leads him to take a ride home with Disick’s on-screen date, Eden Fines.

Don’t miss Papi Juancho on tour this fall.

PAPI JUACHO TOUR IS COMINGGG pic.twitter.com/GSQ9P2hxdn — MALUMA (@maluma) July 1, 2021

This fall Maluma will tour the U.S. with his Papi Juancho World Tour. The tour kicks off on Sept. 2 in Sacramento. Tickets for his tour that runs through October are on sale now.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com