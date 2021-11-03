Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny & Myke Towers Performing at Latin GRAMMY Awards

Music

Latin music’s biggest night is bringing all the stars together. The Latin GRAMMY Awards announced a new round of performers, including Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, and Myke Towers. They’ll be joining previously announced performers like Danna Paola, C. Tangana, and Ozuna, as well rising artists like Humbe.

Christina Aguilera is returning to the Latin GRAMMYs for the first time in 20 years.

Christina Aguilera performed at the first Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2000. She belted the classic bolero “Contigo En La Distancia” and the Spanish version of “Genie in a Bottle.” A year later she won Best Female Pop Vocal Album for “Mi Reflejo.” At this year’s Latin GRAMMY Awards, Aguilera will open the show with her new single “Pa Mis Muchachas” alongside Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole.

Fans await what Bad Bunny will perform this year.

Bad Bunny has two Latin GRAMMY Awards to his name. He’s up for four more Latin GRAMMYs this year, including Album of the Year for “El Último Tour Del Mundo.” In March, he added a GRAMMY Award to his collection for his album “YHLQMDLG.” Bad Bunny will return to the Latin GRAMMYs stage this year, and his performance will be a surprise to us all.

Myke Towers and Danna Paola are performing at the Latin GRAMMYs for the first time.

Many first-time nominees will be performing at the Latin GRAMMY Awards. Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers is up for three awards, including Best Urban Album for “Lyke Mike.” Mexican pop star Danna Paola will also perform. She’s nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for “K.O.”

“I feel so honored, so blessed, and so grateful,” Paola shared in a recent interview with mitú. “The whole album was such an amazing experience. A process of two years. Two years of healing myself with the whole album. It was like therapy for me. We’re actually winners being nominated. This is such a beautiful dream come true for me in my whole career.”

C. Tangana has got plenty of duets lined-up for his performance.

C. Tangana is up for five Latin GRAMMY Awards this year. In 2019, he won two awards for his work on Rosalía’s “El Mal Querer” album. The Spanish rapper will be performing at the awards for the first time with many duets. He will share the stage with Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernández, La Húngara, and Natalia Lafourcade. Chicano pop star Omar Apollo will also perform with C. Tangana. They’re up for Record of the Year for their collaboration “Te Olvidaste.”

Pablo Alborán, Ozuna, and Juanes are among the veterans returning to the Latin GRAMMYs stage.

Many veterans of the Latin GRAMMY Awards will also be performing. Spanish pop star Pablo Alborán is up for Album, Song, and Record of the Year. He extended his career nominations to 23 total nominations. He hasn’t won a Latin GRAMMY yet, so this just might be his lucky year. Other Latin music icons performing include Alejandro Fernández, Juanes, Maná, Ozuna, and Rubén Blades. Blades will also be honored with the Person of the Year Award. The Latin GRAMMY Awards will air live on November 18 on Univision.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com