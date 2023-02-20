Otra Noche En L.A.: Bad Bunny Spotted at a Restaurant With Kendall Jenner

crema

It seems like our suspicions are confirmed — well, sort of.

After allegedly kissing at a L.A. nightclub last week, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were just spotted dining at the same restaurant. While we don’t have photo evidence of the date in question, we do know they arrived and left the same restaurant around the same time on Saturday night. Even juicier? They may have actually been on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Guess they can’t keep it “Callaíta” much longer.

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner saliendo juntos de el mismo restaurante en Los Ángeles. pic.twitter.com/PRM5zY40iy — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) February 19, 2023

While we don’t mean to sound too “xoxo Gossip Girl,” this is really good chisme. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner together would make an earth-shaking couple, bringing back the Brangelinas and Bennifers of eras past.

Whether or not we’re convinced about Benito essentially becoming a Kardashian, we need all the tea on this.

As per TMZ, Jenner first showed up to L.A. restaurant Wally’s at 8:30 P.M. on Saturday, and El Conejo Malo arrived there at 8:42. Interestingly enough, Justin and Bieber reportedly arrived shortly after. After dinner, both Bad Bunny and Jenner left (separately, of course) at around 11 P.M. Even though Jenner left through the front entrance and the “Dakiti” singer exited through the back, as you can tell— fans are very pendiente.

Yo cuando me enteré que Bad bunny y Kendall Jenner están saliendo 😮 pic.twitter.com/Q7zHyTTMG5 — 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒊𝑻𝑫𝑯 ♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@TdhThai) February 18, 2023

Sources say the two are “spending time together”

Meanwhile, an inside source exclusively told PEOPLE that the 27-year-old model and 28-year-old reggaetonero are “spending time together.”

Another source told the outlet that “Kendall recently started hanging out” with Bad Bunny after they were “introduced” by friends. The “Yonaguni” singer reportedly moved to L.A. and bought a house, which sparked their new hanging-out phase.

The source said Jenner “likes him” and “is having fun,” citing how “different” he is from other men she has dated. “He is very charming”— we knew!

the latino community after hearing the rumors about bad bunny and kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/k2IcznW2eY — julian (@JulianColin1) February 20, 2023

Fans are freaking out about the dating rumor— ever since gossip account DeuxMoi reported on it last week. The account pointed at Jenner and Bad Bunny “playing tonsil hockey,” and added to the chisme in their podcast.

The host explained, “I have witnesses on the scene who saw [Jenner] leave the club, this private club… it was the Bird Streets Club.”

She continued, “[Jenner] left the club, got into her car, two minutes later, they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around and he got in his car.” Interesting, very interesting.

Deux U confirms that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen making out at a private club in Los Ángeles yesterday, fans speculate about a possible relationship pic.twitter.com/ljEsFf6sGp — uvst (@rayagami2) February 17, 2023

Only time will tell if the two are more “Ojitos Lindos”… or maybe just more “Moscow Mule.” IYKYK!

