Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company Involved In Kobe And Gigi’s Deaths

Fierce

Finally one chapter of the tragic saga playing out in the wake of Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s deaths is coming to an end. Vanessa Bryant, along with several other plaintiffs, have reached a confidential settlement with the helicopter company involved in the deadly crash.

According to recent legal filings, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa’s legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court but the terms of the settlement are confidential. The court still needs to sign off in order for the settlement to go into effect.

Vanessa Bryant settles wrongful death suit against helicopter company she blames for Kobe and Gigi’s deaths.

Vanessa Bryant and other families of those killed on Kobe Bryant's helicopter in January 2020 have settled a lawsuit with the chopper firm https://t.co/5oSLNeAWMm — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 23, 2021

The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant is reported to have reached a settlement to end her lawsuit against those she blamed for the death of her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles hills in January 2020.

Less than a month after the tragic accident, Bryant sued the companies that owned and operated the helicopter, as well as the estate of the late helicopter pilot, accusing them of negligence and causing the wrongful death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. She sought damages in return for the losses she suffered and was joined by three other families who lost loved ones in the crash that killed nine.

Those families also sued and are part of the settlement that resolves their consolidated lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, Island Express Holding Corp., and the estate of Ara Zobayan, the pilot who also died in the crash.

If approved by the court, the settlement would end a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit filed against the estate of the pilot and the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed into a hillside. Although this suit is settled, Vanessa’s also suing the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department after learning deputies snapped and shared images of the wreckage and remains.

The tragic accident is still fresh for many of Kobe’s fans.

Vanessa Bryant and Families Settle Lawsuit Over Crash That Killed Kobe, Gigi and Seven Others https://t.co/ktaBD37uif — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) June 24, 2021

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and six other passengers were flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County. The helicopter encountered thick fog in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles.

Pilot Ara Zobayan climbed sharply and had nearly broken through the clouds when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter banked abruptly and plunged into the Calabasas hills below, killing all nine aboard instantly before flames engulfed the wreckage.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a report in February that blamed pilot error for the crash. The NTSB said a series of poor decisions led Zobayan to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging. The agency also faulted Island Express Helicopters Inc. for inadequate review and oversight of safety matters.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com