Mexico Is Coming For Brands Like Zara And Anthropologie Who Continue To Plagiarize Indigenous Designs

By June 1, 2021 at 1:48 pm
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

For years, Mexican officials have complained about international brands appropriating patterns and designs distinctive to Mexico’s Indigenous communities. Just a few months ago, the Oaxaca Artisans Institute went after Australian clothing brand Zimmermann for allegedly copying designs of the Mazatec community.

But now, the government is getting involved as it asks several international retailers to explain why as private businesses they should be allowed to privatize and profit off of collective, cultural property.

Mexico’s Ministry of Culture wants answers from some of the world’s largest fashion retailers.

Several international brands, including Zara, Anthropologie, and Patowl, are being accused of cultural appropriation by Mexico’s Ministry of Culture. According to a statement, the culture minister, Alejandra Frausto, sent letters to the three companies, asking each for a “public explanation on what basis it could privatize collective property.”

According to the government, Zara (owned by Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer)used a pattern distinctive to the Indigenous Mixteca community of San Juan Colorado in the southern state of Oaxaca. Anthropologie, owned by URBN, used a design developed by the Indigenous Mixe community of Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec, while Patowl copied a pattern from the Indigenous Zapoteco community in San Antonino Castillo Velasco, both in the state of Oaxaca.

The ministry added that the design “reflects ancestral symbols related to the environment, history and worldview of the community” and was similar to traditional huipil dresses which, it said, were part of the women’s identity and take at least a month to make.

However, according to Inditex, which replied in a statement sent to Reuters: “The design in question was in no way intentionally borrowed from or influenced by the artistry of the Mixtec people of Mexico.”

The issue of major brands profiting off of Indigenous designs has been a growing issue.

It was just in February that the Oaxaca Artisans Institute went after Australian clothing brand Zimmermann for allegedly copying designs of the Mazatec community. Zimmerman responded by pulling the offending item from store shelves. And in November 2020, French designer Isabel Marant offered her “most sincere apologies” after she was accused of copying a pattern created by the Purepecha community.

This isn’t even the first time that Zara has been accused of appropriating Indigenous Mexican designs. In 2018, social media users pointed out the similarity between a Zara jacket being sold for over $100, and the embroidery used by the women of Aguacatenango, Chiapas.

But this move by the government is different from previous attempts to protect Indigenous communities.

The letter, sent by the culture minister, goes on to say that “It is a principle of ethical consideration that, locally and globally, forces us to draw attention and discuss an urgent issue such as protecting the rights of Indigenous peoples who have historically been invisible.”

The government also included the entire text of the U.N. Charter to the International Labor Organization (ILO), which to some degree protects the authorship and artisanal work of Indigenous peoples. However, experts agree that this is a tricky legal field to enforce, due to the complexity involved in collective authorship and when it comes to claiming or establishing compensation for the damage.

7 Latina-Owned Nail Polish Brands To Support

BY  | June 1, 2021 AT 2:38 pm
Rich Fury / Getty

There’s a reason why nail salon technicians across the United States were deemed essential workers during the peak of the pandemic. Essential to the care and keeping our nails, in so many ways nail salon technicians provide mental health upkeeps that we often overlook. Whether you’re taking advantage of loosening quarantine regulations or sticking it out at home, you can still support small businesses and nail artists who have their own nail polish brands. And if you’re gonna do so, why not aim to support WOC?

We rounded up our audience’s most beloved Latina nail brands for you to check out and try!

Check them out below!

1. Lalapolishes

2. Lunamagicbeauty

3. Heynicenails

4. Diosanails

5. Bettinacosmetics

6. Satnin.polish

7. Pintabeauty

To check out more click here and swipe on through!

Kendall Jenner Is Slammed For Appropriating Mexican Culture In Her 818 Tequila Ad Campaign

Entertainment

By May 19, 2021 at 10:12 pm
via kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner just can’t seem to keep out of trouble. Back in February, the supermodel of the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced that she would soon be releasing a tequila brand called 818. Back then, even the initial announcement caused some controversy.

Well now, 818 tequila has just launched in California. And along with the tequila’s launch has come a very…interesting ad campaign.

On Monday, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram page to release a promotional video for 818. In the video, she’s dressed in what some critics are calling “chic migrant worker” clothing. She is now facing backlash for cultural appropriation.

“What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it’s beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!” she wrote in her caption. “@drink818 has launched in California…we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!”

But, soon the criticism came rolling in. The images did, indeed, bring up images of rural Mexico. She wore clothes similar to what farmworkers in Mexico might, albeit a high-fashion version. The entire video looked like she was playing “dress up” as a rural agricultural worker in Mexico. But we all know that her life is much different than theirs.

Here are some of the most critical Tweets that have been making the rounds:

One Mexican woman even wrote an entire essay on a Twitter thread that explained why Kendall’s 818 promotional campaign was so problematic.

You can read the entire thing here.

This isn’t the first time that Kendall Jenner has faced backlash for cultural appropriation.

She previously dealt with the accusation when she was spotted wearing her hair in cornrows. The criticism continued when people called her a “culture vulture” for selling a shirt that profited off of chola culture.

At this point, Kendall Jenner has made a career on being tone-deaf. Who could forget the infamous 2017 Pepsi commercial where she solved police brutality by offering an officer a cold beverage?

But despite her many controversies, Kendall Jenner appears not to have learned her lesson. But at this point, she seems to be aware of the latest controversy she’s stirred. She’s currently turned off the comments on her Instagram post.

