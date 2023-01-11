All That Glitters Is Gold: Stunning Latina Red Carpet Moments At The Golden Globes 2023

Fierce

Watched the 2023 Golden Globes that aired Tuesday night? You may have noticed all the stunning Latina red carpet looks.

Our jaws were on the floor as some of our favorite Latinx stars brought Old Hollywood glam to the Beverly Hilton. We were enveloped by clouds of chiffon, silk, sequins, embroidery and jewel-toned, flattering bright colors. The best part? Many of the looks showed celebrities having fun like never before. One example? Jenna Ortega channeling a full-on Grecian goddess with sheer, flowy wings (Wednesday, who?).

It’s no secret that the Golden Globes’ 2023 red carpet brought all the Latina power in the best way. One more example? A rare sighting of our favorite Mexicana Salma Hayek with a Pulparindo in tow:

With more proof this year’s red carpet was all about Latinas, here are our favorite looks we’re still dreaming about. Looking at all the shine, maybe all that glitters really is gold.

1. Jenna Ortega

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

First up, Jenna Ortega’s bronze-tan Gucci gown was absolutely gorgeous. The Grecian-inspired flowing number featured cut-outs, rings, sheer layers, and goddess-like “wings” when she lifted her arms. Coupled with silver Tiffany & Co. necklaces, the “Wednesday” actress told E! News it was an “incredible” experience to be nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy Series.

2. Selena Gomez

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Next, Selena Gomez always knows what works for her on the red carpet — and this year’s Golden Globes proved it. Nominated alongside Ortega in the same category for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building,” Gomez donned a dark velvet Valentino gown. Perfect for the season, the sumptuous look came together with plum puff sleeves and elegant diamonds. Yas.

3. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez can do no wrong in our eyes, and can we just say we were so happy to see her receive a much-deserved standing ovation at this year’s ceremony? As a tribute to her history-making Golden Globe win last year, the standing ovation was everything we needed. Plus, that silky, deep blue Balmain dress and gold Christian Louboutin pumps? As Rodriguez said on the red carpet, she’s giving “water butterfly.”

4. Salma Hayek

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek is our unofficial/official madrina of Hollywood, and we still wonder what fairy magic she works to look gorgeous every time. This year’s Golden Globes were no exception, with Hayek wearing a custom Gucci gown embellished with crystals reminiscent of a night sky. With sheer detailing, lace, fringe, and tons of shine, this was one of the most romantic gowns on the carpet.

5. Dolores Fonzi

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Dolores Fonzi and Santiago Mitre attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Argentine actress Dolores Fonzi arrived at the red carpet with reported boyfriend Santiago Mitre, director of “Argentina, 1985” which won that night for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture. Fonzi opted for a black, floral, high-neck gown by Argentine designer Evangelina Bomparola and stunning earrings.

6. Tefi Pessoa

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Tefi Pessoa attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

To know Tefi Pessoa is to love her, as many of her Instagram and TikTok followers are well aware of. The social media personality brought fierce attitude to her Golden Globes look, donning a black, sheer Tom Ford gown. The dress featured sequined front straps and a sheer bodice, while wet-look waves and smoky eyes complemented it. As many of Pessoa’s IG followers commented on her Globes post, she “slayed.”

7. Liza Colón-Zayas

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Next up, we absolutely loved seeing iconic “The Bear” actress Liza Colón-Zayas on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet. The actress, who plays cook Tina on the show, was raised in The Bronx and is of Puerto Rican heritage. Side note: watch this amazing video where she makes Boricua fave arroz con gandules (thank us later!). Over on this year’s carpet, she stunned in a cream-colored embroidered gown with floral detailing.

8. Ana De Armas

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Ana De Armas arrived at the red carpet with the style she’s known for: elegant, slightly-minimal, yet always surprising. The Havana, Cuba-born actress wore a black Louis Vuitton floor-length gown that featured a shocking element. Gorgeous silver stud details all throughout the front. The structure of the dress is perfection, coupled with a simple beauty look and diamond bracelets. Swoon.

9. Emily Uribe

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Emily Uribe attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Moreover, we loved Mexican-American TikTok influencer Emily Uribe’s Golden Globes red carpet look. While Uribe is known to make us roll on the floor laughing on TikTok, her style is just as good. Wearing a strapless, fuchsia gown, the influencer interviewed tons of actors on the carpet, including Diego Calva and Margot Robbie. Meanwhile, followers commented that her gown’s color looked “amazing” on her.

10. Anya Taylor-Joy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Half-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy always brings classic, minimal styling to the red carpet with a twist. You know, much like the movie she starred in this year, “The Menu”– IYKYK. The actress nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture wore a cut-out column dress by Dior, and it was perfect. The canary yellow shade is unique, while the jeweled necklace and bangles are the best touch.

11. Naz Perez

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Naz Perez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Last but not least, TV Producer, host and podcaster Naz Perez wore a red Marchesa gown with crimson pumps. The Dominican-American correspondent said she wore the scarlet dress for her “root chakra,” and explained her mood on the carpet was “Daniel Craig in vodka commercial energy.”

